EUR/USD
The Euro is consolidating under two-week high after being dragged by stronger pound after BoE surprise rate hike and inflated by weaker dollar post-Fed.
Near-term action remains within a consolidation range above new 2021 low (1.1186) and lacking clearer direction signal, as daily studies are still mixed.
Violation of key near-term barrier at 1.1379 (Fibo 38.2% of 1.1692/1.1186) would generate positive signal for continuation of stalled recovery from 1.1186 low, while repeated close within the range would keep the pair in directionless mode.
Three consecutive weekly Dojis add to neutral scenario, with focus on this week’s close which would provide more evidence whether bulls eventually regained traction or range-trading will extend into fifth week.
Res: 1.1360; 1.1379; 1.1400; 1.1439.
Sup: 1.1305; 1.1288; 1.1221; 1.1186.
Interested in EUR/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.1447
- R2 1.1404
- R1 1.1368
- PP 1.1325
-
- S1 1.129
- S2 1.1246
- S3 1.1211
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays within a touching distance of 1.1300
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure during the European trading hours and extended its slide in the early American session toward 1.1300. The risk-averse market environment ahead of the weekend is helping the greenback stay resilient against its major rivals.
GBP/USD steadies near 1.3300 as DXY holds above 96.00
GBP/USD erased the majority of its BOE-inspired gains on Friday and seems to have steadied around 1.3300 during the American trading hours. The dollar holds its ground ahead of the weekend, supported by risk-off flows.
Gold eyes $1,811 and $1,818 as the next bullish targets
Gold price is riding higher on the hawkish central banks’ decisions and year-end flows, having taken out the critical $1,800 mark. The US dollar and yields lick their wounds, lending support to gold.
Ripple price set for a bullish breakout over the weekend as tailwinds persist
Ripple (XRP) price still sees bullish momentum building as $0.8390 is tested. Some minor headwinds in global markets are keeping a lid on the bullish breakout. Expect investors to keep entering at current levels, preparing for a pop towards $1.0 over the weekend.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?