EUR/USD
Near-term focus shifted higher following Thursday’s strong bounce on repeated failure under 1.07 support, which formed bullish engulfing pattern on daily chart and confirmed a bear-trap under 1.0652 Fibo support
The Euro hit one-week high vs dollar in early Friday’s extension of 0.7% advance on Thursday, as fading US default fears after the Congress approved debt limit suspension, offset expected negative impact on Euro from lower than expected EU May inflation.
All eyes are on today’s release of US labor report, which is expected to provide fresh direction signals.
US non-farm payrolls are forecasted at 180K in May vs 253K previous month, unemployment is expected to rise to 3.5% in May from 3.4% in April and average hourly earnings to ease to 0.4% m/m from 0.5%.
Forecasts signal that US job growth likely slowed in May (although the labor market remains tight overall) which may ease pressure on Fed and possibly allow the policymakers to skip an interest rate hike this month.
In such scenario pressure on dollar would increase and that would open way for Euro’s further recovery.
Technical picture on daily chart improved, though fresh advance needs more signals to bring bulls firmly in play, as the price broke above initial resistance at 1.0744 (10DMA / Fibo 23.6% of 1.1095/1.0635 bear-leg) but 14-d momentum remains in the negative territory and turning lower, stochastic is touching the borderline of overbought zone and converged 20/100 DMA’s are about to form a bear-cross, reinforcing key barriers at 1.0805/11 zone (daily cloud base/Fibo 38.2% of 1.1095/1.0635/converged 20/100DMA’s).
Firm break here is needed to signal reversal and spark further recovery, while failure would generate initial signal of recovery stall and keep the downside vulnerable.
Res: 1.0805; 1.0811; 1.0865; 1.0919.
Sup: 1.0743; 1.0700; 1.0652; 1.0631.
Interested in EUR/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.0906
- R2 1.0837
- R1 1.08
- PP 1.0731
-
- S1 1.0693
- S2 1.0624
- S3 1.0587
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.0800 ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD is on a gradual advance toward 1.0800 in the early European morning. Positive risk sentiment on Congressional approval of the US debt limit suspension and dovish Fed expectations is exerting bearish pressure on the US Dollar. US Nonfarm Payrolls awaited.
GBP/USD grinds higher toward 1.2550 amid USD weakness, US jobs data eyed
GBP/USD is inching higher toward 1.2550 in early Europe, as markets cheer a risk-friendly environment, which is rendering negative for the safe-haven US Dollar. The pair shrugs off UK economic woes on Brexit barriers. The focus now remians on the US NFP report.
Gold aims to sustain above $1,980 amid fragile USD Index ahead of US NFP
Gold price (XAU/USD) is looking to fit its auction above $1,980.00 in the early European session. The precious metal has been fueled with fresh blood as the USD Index is expected to remain in the bearish trajectory amid the absence of recovery signals.
Pro-XRP lawyer: Ripple losing the SEC lawsuit might be a blessing in disguise
XRP price made a decent recovery in the month of May, fueled by Ripple's chances of winning the lawsuit it is facing against the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC).
The US labour market: A closer look at the data
The US will release its official labour market report on Friday, and traders are busy. The fast-growing indicator for new vacancies rose again in recent years, reaching over 10 million in April, defying the expected drop from 9.7 million to 9.4 million.