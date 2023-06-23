EUR/USD
The Euro accelerated lower on Friday morning, losing around 0.9% in early European trading, pressured by stronger dollar and weak EU economic data.
Fed Chair Powell said that the central bank will move interest rates at a careful pace after pausing sharp rate hiking cycle in June, but markets widely expect rate hikes to resume in July, seeing overall picture as hawkish.
Another negative factor for the single currency was stall of EU business growth in June, as data released on Friday showed further downturn in manufacturing sector, while the activity in dominant services sector barely expanded.
Weak Eurozone PMI data in June add to growing worries that bloc’s economic growth would remain negative in the second quarter and keep in play risk of recession.
Pullback from Thursday’s top at 1.1012 extended into second straight day, following a bull-trap above Fibo 76.4% barrier at 1.0983 and psychological 1.10 level, with formation of reversal pattern on daily chart, weakening near-term structure.
Fresh weakness has so far retraced over 38.2% of 1.0635/1.1012 bull-leg and penetrated deeply into thick daily Ichimoku cloud.
Friday’s close below broken Fibo 38.2% support (1.0868) is needed to confirm bearish signal and keep bears fully in play for test of targets at 1.0823 (50% retracement / daily Kijun-sen), 1.0805 (daily cloud base) and 1.0779 (Fibo 61.8% of 1.0635/1.1012).
Broken Fibo 38.2% marks initial resistance, followed by converged 10/55 DMA’s (1.0890) and daily cloud top (1.0905) which should cap extended upticks.
Res: 1.0868; 1.0890; 1.0905; 1.0923.
Sup: 1.0823; 1.0805; 1.0779; 1.0733.
Interested in EUR/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.1059
- R2 1.1036
- R1 1.0996
- PP 1.0972
-
- S1 1.0932
- S2 1.0909
- S3 1.0869
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps below 1.0900 after dismal EU PMI data
EUR/USD came under heavy bearish pressure and broke below 1.0900 early Friday. Disappointing PMI surveys from Germany, France and Eurozone seem to be weighing heavily on the Euro, while the US Dollar continues to gather strength on risk aversion.
GBP/USD holds near 1.2700 after UK Retail Sales and PMI data
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and trades deep in the negative territory near 1.2700. Although the UK Retail Sales data came in slightly better than expected, souring market mood and disappointing UK business PMIs keep the pair undermined. Focus shifts to the S&P Global US PMIs.
Gold retreats as USD Index prints a fresh day high, US PMI eyed
Gold price (XAU/USD) has witnessed selling pressure around $1,917.50 in the European session. The short-lived pullback in the precious metal has concluded and it is expected to drop back to an intraday low at $1,910.00.
Will Bitcoin take a break after $30,000?
Bitcoin price remains highly bullish on all timeframes. The recent rally has pushed it to the $30,000 psychological level. Altcoins are likely going to be sidelined while investors pour capital into BTC, pushing the big crypto to scale higher heights.
Keeping up with the central banks
The Bank of England’s (BoE) decision to step up the pace of rate hikes at the 13th meeting since the start of the tightening policy has been broadly unwelcomed from households, to bond and stock investors, and to FX traders.