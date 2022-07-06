EUR/USD
The Euro extends steep fall, sparked by strong risk aversion on growing recession worries and boosted by a break of critical technical supports that signaled a continuation of larger downtrend from 2008 peak (1.6039).
Fresh weakness pushed the price to new lowest levels since 2002, with increasingly negative fundamentals offsetting signals from oversold daily studies, though price adjustment can be expected in coming sessions, mainly to offer better selling opportunities for final push towards targets at 1.0069/1.0000 (Fibo 76.4% of 0.8225/1.6039 / psychological support).
Res: 1.0235; 1.0276; 1.0298; 1.0340.
Sup: 1.0166; 1.0100; 1.0069; 1.0100.
Interested in EUR/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.0615
- R2 1.0532
- R1 1.0402
- PP 1.0318
-
- S1 1.0188
- S2 1.0105
- S3 0.9974
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls look to 0.6850, bears eye 0.6650/80s
AUD/USD is in the hands of the bears on the long-term charts. Aussie is pressured mid-week and has been testing below 0.6800 again but has so far failed to break cleanly away despite making a fresh low for the week. Instead, the bulls moved in to take the price back to test the bear's commitments near the figure and failed to break through them.
USD/JPY: Range-bound despite a rising wedge break that targets a fall to 132.50
The USD/JPY rises bolstered by higher US Treasury yields, with the 10-year benchmark note up at 2.932%. A mixed market mood, keep safe-haven currencies bid, in the USD/JPY, the greenback.
Gold on its way to piercing $1,700?
XAUUSD is extremely oversold but still has room to fall before correcting. Market players await FOMC Meeting Minutes and clues about future rate hikes. Fears of a global recession undermined sentiment and boosted the greenback.
What would happen if Terra's LUNA price dips below $2
LUNA coils in a triangular fashion. Terra's LUNA price shows concerning signals, with bears targeting $1.00. Still, being an early seller is ill-advised.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!