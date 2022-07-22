EUR/USD
The Euro recovers from today’s drop, with minor impact from weak EU PMI numbers that add to concerns about contraction in the third quarter but lacking direction for the third quarter.
The single currency also failed to benefit more from ECB’s 0.5% rate hike (vs 0.25% forecast), though the ECB’s action keep the Euro inflated and preventing deeper fall for now, despite concerns about economic slowdown and darkened outlook.
Near-term action is moving between daily Tenkan-sen (1.0115) and Kijun-sen (1.0283) which mark pivotal points and break of either would signal fresh direction.
Traders await Fed’s decision next week, with initial euphoria about a jumbo 1% hike being cooled by some policymakers, keeping in play expected 0.75% that may disappoint those who expected more hawkish stance and possibly negatively influence the dollar.
Technical studies are mainly bearish, though formation of bullish engulfing pattern on weekly chart may offer fresh support to Euro
Res: 1.0283; 1.0330; 1.0361; 1.0400.
Sup: 1.0205; 1.0153; 1.0115; 1.0078.
Interested in EUR/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.0412
- R2 1.0345
- R1 1.0288
- PP 1.022
-
- S1 1.0163
- S2 1.0096
- S3 1.0039
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD extends rebound beyond 1.0200 after US data
EURUSD has extended its recovery and reclaimed 1.0200 in the American session on Friday. After the data from the US pointed to a contraction in the private sectors business activity in early July, the dollar came under renewed selling pressure.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2050 amid renewed dollar weakness
GBP/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced above 1.2000 ahead of the weekend. The weaker-than-expected Services and Composite PMI reading from the US caused the dollar to lose interest, fueling the pair's rally.
Gold climbs above $1,730 as US yields push lower
Gold price has stretched its daily rally above $1,730 in the American session on Friday. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield losing more than 4% on the day after disappointing PMI data, XAUUSD continues to gather bullish momentum.
Three reasons why Dogecoin price is ready to beat bear market woes
Dogecoin launched a new update to improve security and efficiency and lowered dust limits for all network participants from 1 DOGE to 0.01 DOGE.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!