EUR/USD
The Euro started trading on Monday with approx. one full figure opening higher, following fresh weakness of the dollar, additionally hit by crisis over collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last Friday.
Bulls peaked at 1.0737, the highest since Feb 15) in Asian trading, but lost traction in European session.
Near-term price action is so far holding within daily Ichimoku cloud, which was penetrated after gap-higher opening and cloud base (1.0661) now marking solid support which is containing dips for now.
Improving daily techs, on rising 14-d momentum now in positive territory and north-heading RSI above neutrality zone, support near-term action, although bulls faced headwinds at pivotal 1.0718 barrier (55DMA / Fibo 38.2% of 1.1032/1.0524).
Sustained break here would reinforce near-term bulls and open way for further retracement of 1.1032/1.0524 bear-leg, with targets laying at 1.0778/1.0838 (Fibo 50% and 61.8% respectively).
Today’s close above daily cloud base is seen as a minimum requirement to keep fresh bulls in play.
Conversely, return and close below cloud base, would make the downside more vulnerable of renewed attack at key support at 1.0524 (Mar 8 low) and unmask next pivotal support at 1.0460 (Fibo 38.2% of 0.9535/1.1032 rally).
Traders focus on US inflation report on Tuesday and ECB’s policy meeting on Thursday, as key events this week.
Res: 1.0718; 1.0778; 1.0803; 1.0838.
Sup: 1.0661; 1.0613; 1.0574; 1.0541.
Interested in EUR/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.0827
- R2 1.0764
- R1 1.07
- PP 1.0637
-
- S1 1.0574
- S2 1.0511
- S3 1.0447
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD reverses below 1.0700 as risk-off flows return
EUR/USD is dropping back below 1.0700, trimming gains in the European session. Risk-off flows return and revive the US Dollar's safe-haven demand, dragging the pair. Investors weigh financial markets risk from SVB, Signature Bank fallout ahead of the US CPI data.
GBP/USD pares gains below 1.2100 as US Dollar recovers
GBP/USD is paring back gains below 1.2100 in Monday's early European trading. The US Dollar is recovering ground amid the dovish shift in the Fed expectations and renewed risk aversion following the SVB fallout.
Gold price bulls are aiming for $1,890, amid softer US Dollar and falling yields
XAU/USD is surging higher in the last four days and is up around 1% on the day. Falling US Treasury yields have fueled the Gold price higher as the market is scaling out for any 50 bps rate hike possibility for the March FOMC Meeting.
USDC mayhem catalyzes recovery rally in Uniswap and Curve DAO
Circle’s stablecoin USDC’s depeg triggered massive uncertainty in the crypto ecosystem over the weekend. Traders rushed to decentralized exchanges Uniswap and Curve to exchange USDC for other digital assets.
Bank crisis hammers Fed hike expectations
The Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) went bust on Friday, around 44 hours after announcing that they would raise capital to fill in an almost $2 billion hole rich in US treasuries to pay their depositors.