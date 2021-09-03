EUR/USD
The Euro keeps firm bullish tone and approaching strong barriers at 1.1900 zone (Fibo 38.2% of 1.2266/1.1664 at 1.1894 and July 30 peak at 1.1908).
Break here would confirm reversal and unmask key 1.20 resistance (psychological / 200DMA / daily cloud top).
The pair is on track for the second consecutive weekly advance that adds to positive signals.
Daily techs show rising bullish momentum and MA’s (5;10;20;30;55) multiple bull-crosses that underpin the action.
US non-farm payrolls data are key event on Friday and expected to provide stronger direction signals.
Economists expect non-farm payrolls to maintain positive trend and to rise by 750K in August after the economy added nearly two million new jobs in the past two months, but soaring coronavirus cases, downgraded estimations for Q3 GDP and persisting supply shortages may sour the sentiment and slow employment growth.
Most of analysts expect the August figure to come around or slightly above forecast that would be overall positive, but the negative surprise cannot be ruled out, due to abovementioned factors and downbeat figures from the US private sector, released earlier this week.
The pair is expected to maintain bullish bias while daily cloud base (1.1842, now reverted to solid support) holds, although bulls may face strong headwinds from 1.1900 resistance zone.
Alternatively, return and close below thick daily cloud, would hurt bulls and generate initial signal of recovery stall.
Res: 1.1894; 1.1908; 1.1954; 1.2000.
Sup: 1.1870; 1.1842; 1.1816; 1.1801.
Interested in EUR/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.1931
- R2 1.1904
- R1 1.1889
- PP 1.1862
-
- S1 1.1847
- S2 1.182
- S3 1.1806
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls await US NFP on the way to 1.1900
EUR/USD takes a breather around monthly peak below 1.1900, despite staying up for the six consecutive days, heading into Friday’s NFP. The US dollar tracks sluggish Treasury yields amid weak economic data. Covid jitters battle receding fears of Fed’s tapering amid a pre-NFP trading lull.
GBP/USD eases from monthly highs near 1.3850
GBP/USD is off the monthly highs, easing towards 1.3800 as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid pre-NFP cautious trading. UK PM Johnson's tax hike fears and Brexit concerns cap the gains in the cable. UK PMI and US NFP in focus.
XAU/USD at a critical juncture ahead of NFP, upside appears favored
Gold price finds support amid sluggish USD, China’s stimulus hopes. Weak US data hint at dismal NFP print, weigh on Fed’s tapering expectations. Gold’s 4H technical setup remains in favor of bullish traders, NFP awaited.
Polkadot awaits trigger for 30% gains
Polkadot price recently sliced through a critical supply barrier, indicating a resurgence of buying pressure. DOT is likely to experience another leg-up if this momentum continues to hold, which could even retest the all-time high in a highly bullish case.
NFP Preview: How low can the dollar go? Extremely low expectations point to a greenback comeback
The dollar is data-dependent – and that data has been downbeat, sending the dollar down. Has it gone too far? Weak leading indicators have significantly depressed expectations for August's Nonfarm Payrolls.