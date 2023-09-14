EUR/USD
EURUSD is in a quiet mode in European session on Thursday, awaiting fresh direction signals from the ECB’s decisions on today’s policy meeting.
Near-term action remains at familiar levels, near the mid-point of a narrow range which extends into sixth consecutive day.
Larger bears from new 2023 high (1.1275) are pausing above Fibo support at 1.0695 (76.4% retracement of 1.0516/1.1275) which so far contained several attacks, but the upside remains protected by falling 10DMA (currently at 1.0738), keeping the pair in extended consolidation.
Technical studies on daily chart are bearish, with 14-d momentum holding in negative territory and Tenkan-sen / Kijun-sen in increasingly bearish configuration, adding to downside risk.
Bears need firm break of 1.0695 Fibo support to signal continuation of larger downtrend and expose next pivotal levels at 1.0635/11 (2023 low / Fibo 38.2% of 0.9535/1.1275 rally).
Conversely, lift above 10DMA would ease immediate downside risk, however sustained break above 200DMA (1.0827) is needed to sideline bears and open way for stronger recovery.
The European Central Bank is holding its policy meeting today and facing a difficult task in decision whether to raise its key interest to new record high in continuous fight with inflation, or to stay on hold as bloc’s economic conditions are deteriorating.
Eurozone inflation is still 2 ½ times above 2% target, with darkened outlook for 2024 adding to argument for a rate hike, as policymakers fear that inflation may get stuck at higher levels for a longer period.
On the other hand, weak economic indicators send strong warning that negative impact from high interest rates could push the economy into recession.
Res: 1.0768; 1.0796; 1.0827; 1.0896.
Sup: 1.0695; 1.0667; 1.0635; 1.0611.
Interested in EUR/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.0813
- R2 1.0789
- R1 1.0759
- PP 1.0735
-
- S1 1.0705
- S2 1.0681
- S3 1.0652
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases toward 1.0700, as ECB decision looms
EUR/USD is easing toward 1.0700 in the European trading hours on Thursday. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the pair ahead of the critical ECB policy announcements. Key US data are awaited as well.
GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.2500 ahead of US data
GBP/USD is on the defensive below 1.2500 in the European morning on Thursday. A minor uptick in the US Dollar and a mixed mood are weighing on the currency pair. The focus shifts to the US data flow.
Gold remains under pressure near $1,900, US data eyed
Gold price struggles for a decisive move despite a slightly hotter inflation report. The US Dollar demonstrates a volatility compression as higher headline CPI failed to boost Fed hawks.
XRP price recovery likely to be fueled by buying pressure from Ripple holders on exchanges
XRP price could recover further this week with the break above the descending channel. Ripple CTO David Schwartz says an AMM will turn XRP price volatility into yield.
ECB expected to keep interest rates on hold as Eurozone economy stalls
The European Central Bank (ECB) is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged for the first time since early 2022, following the conclusion of its monetary policy meeting on Thursday.