EUR/USD
The Euro eased below 0.90 handle in early European trading on Thursday, weighed by Wednesday’s 1% drop, as dollar bulls regained traction on comments from Fed policymakers that the central bank is going to continue raising interest rates until price stability will be restored.
Weak EU PMI data, released on Tuesday and Wednesday, showed that the economic activity is continuing to slow, adding to darkened outlook.
The double-rejection at parity barrier and subsequent weakness, suggest that the latest recovery is losing steam and might be over.
The notion is supported by technical signals as 14-d momentum remains in the negative territory and stochastic is reversing from overbought zone.
Fresh weakness generated initial bearish signal on break through first support at 0.9890 (20DMA / Fibo 23.6% of 0.9535/0.9999 upleg and probe below daily Kijun-sen (0.9866), with signal to be boosted by extension and close below 0.9822 (Fibo 38.2% of 0.9535/0.9999) and confirmed on close below 10DMA (0.9783).
Psychological 1.00 and falling 55DMA (1.0024) mark solid barriers and the risk of recovery stall is expected to remain in play while the price action is capped here.
Res: 0.9926; 1.0000; 1.0024; 1.0066.
Sup: 0.9877; 0.9822; 0.9782; 0.9767.
Interested in EUR/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.0129
- R2 1.0062
- R1 0.9968
- PP 0.9902
-
- S1 0.9808
- S2 0.9741
- S3 0.9648
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggling around 0.6400 and at risk of piercing the year’s low
Disappointing Australian data and a deteriorated market mood weighed on AUD/USD, quickly approaching the 2022 low at 0.6362. RBA’s Financial Stability report coming up next.
EUR/USD extends decline sub-0.9800 as risk aversion intensifies
The American dollar maintains a strong upward momentum amid renewed inflation and recession concerns. EUR/USD further retreated after failing to regain parity mid-week.
Gold struggling to retain its bullish strength
XAUUSD shed some ground on Thursday, currently hovering around $1,713.00. The dollar has gathered momentum as Wall Street opened in the red, holding into negative territory at the time. Also, government bond yields resumed their advances and hold near fresh weekly highs.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: The next move could surprise us all
The crypto market displays mixed signals but hints that the bearish trend is not over yet. Adopting a get-in-get-out mentality may be the more favorable approach for investors looking to expose themselves to the market.
US September NFP Preview: Analyzing gold's reaction to NFP surprises Premium
Historically, how impactful has the US jobs report been on gold’s valuation? In this article, we present results from a study in which we analyzed the XAUUSD pair's reaction to the previous 26 NFP prints.