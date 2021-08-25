EUR/USD Outlook: Bulls turn cautious, focus remains on Jackson Hole/COVID-19 developments

Some follow-through USD selling pushed EUR/USD to one-week tops on Tuesday.

Easing Fed taper fears, the risk-on impulse weighed on the safe-haven greenback.

The upside remains capped ahead of Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.

The EUR/USD pair built on its recent bounce from YTD lows and edged higher for the third consecutive session on Tuesday. A combination of factors dragged the US dollar to a one-week low, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that acted as a tailwind for the major. The worsening COVID-19 situation in the US now seems to have convinced investors that the Fed would wait for a longer period before rolling back its pandemic-era stimulus. This, along with a generally positive tone around the equity markets, undermined the safe-haven greenback.

The global risk sentiment got a lift after China said that it had stopped the community spread of COVID-19, which restored confidence in the country's growth dynamics for the rest of the year. Investors further drew support from the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted full approval to the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in a move that could accelerate US inoculations. The shared currency was further supported by upbeat data, showing that the German economy expanded by 1.6% in Q2 as against 1.5% estimated originally.

The combination of factors pushed the pair to one-week tops, though the uptick lacked any strong follow-through buying. A goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields helped limit any deeper losses for the greenback and capped the upside for the major, rather prompted some selling during the Asian session on Wednesday. Market participants now look forward to the release of the German Ifo Business Climate for some impetus. Apart from this, the US Durable Goods Orders might produce some trading opportunities later during the North American session.

The market reaction, however, is more likely to be muted as investors might refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium. Powell's remarks will be looked upon for clues about the likely timing of the Fed's tapering plan. This will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and help investors to determine the next leg of a directional move for the major.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair confirmed a short-term bullish breakout through a confluence hurdle earlier this week. The mentioned barrier comprised of a near three-week-old descending trend-line and 200-hour SMA. However, the overnight failure near the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 1.1909-1.1664 downfall, around the 1.1760 region, warrants some caution before positioning for any further appreciating move. A sustained move beyond should allow the pair to aim back to reclaim the 1.1800 mark, with some intermediate resistance near the 50% Fibo. level.

On the flip side, the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the 1.1720 region, which now coincides with the descending trend-line resistance breakpoint, might now protect the immediate downside. This is followed by the 1.1700 mark, below which the pair might turn vulnerable to accelerate the slide back towards challenging YTD lows, around the 1.1665 region touched last Friday. Some follow-through selling should pave the way for an extension of the downward trajectory towards the 1.1625 support en-route November 2020 swing lows, around the 1.1600 round-figure mark.