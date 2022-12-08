EUR/USD
The Euro remains constructive above solid supports at 1.0448/52 (10DMA / Fibo 38.2% of 1.0222/1.0594 upleg) which contained pullback after larger bulls failed to break pivotal Fibo barrier at 1.0578 (Fibo 38.2% of larger 1.2266/0.9535 downtrend).
Daily studies remain in bullish setup and support the action, however, bullish weekly close with minimum requirement on close above Monday’s high (1.0550) is needed to confirm bear-trap under 1.0452 Fibo support and additionally support near-term action.
On the other hand, overbought weekly studies warn that bulls may lose traction, with bearish weekly close to signal bull-trap above 1.0578 Fibo barrier and increase risk of deeper pullback, which would look for confirmation on sustained break of 10DMA.
Res: 1.0550; 1.0578; 1.0608; 1.0700.
Sup: 1.0448; 1.0397; 1.0353; 1.0290.
Interested in EUR/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.0665
- R2 1.0608
- R1 1.0559
- PP 1.0501
-
- S1 1.0452
- S2 1.0394
- S3 1.0345
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.6770 trimming early weekly losses Premium
The US Dollar fell for a second consecutive day, helping AUD/USD extend its recovery, now approaching the 0.6800 threshold. Chinese inflation figures will set the tone for the Asian session.
EUR/USD extends gains above 1.0550 amid continued USD weakness Premium
The greenback finished Thursday with losses against all of its major rivals, with EUR/USD nearing 1.0580, its recent multi-month high. Market players looking for a reason to further sell the US Dollar.
Gold: Aiming for $1,800 as US Dollar weakness continues Premium
The US Dollar trades with a sour tone on Thursday, down against most major rivals. XAU/USD hovers around $1,790 a troy ounce, up for a third consecutive day but still in the red on a weekly basis. The better tone of US equities weighs on the American currency, despite the absence of a fresh catalyst.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC cooling off but an explosive move comes soon
Bitcoin price is enduring congestive market conditions during the second trading week of December. Traders may want to remain sidelined until a definitive move is made from the consolidation to avoid unnecessary losses from being on the wrong side of the trade.
Fed preview: Tightening pressure persists into 2023
Despite the strong November Jobs Report and ISM Services, market seems convinced that Fed will deliver a 50bp hike in its meeting next week. We continue to expect a hawkish message regarding the policy stance in 2023.