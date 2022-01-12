EUR/USD
The Euro trading at the upper side of the near-term range in European trading on Wednesday, after eventually penetrating into thick and falling daily Ichimoku cloud on Tuesday.
The action is still holding below pivotal Fibo barrier at 1.3795 (38.2% of 1.1692/1.1186 bear-leg) which caps since the mid-November.
Break here is needed to signal an end of extended sideways-trading and open way for stronger correction of larger downtrend from 1.2266 (May 25 2021 peak).
Daily studies are mixed as MA’s (10/20/30/55) are in bullish configuration but positive momentum is fading that may obstruct fresh bulls, but the near-term bias is expected to remain positive while the action stays above daily cloud base (1.1347) now reverted to support.
Traders await release of US inflation data, which is expected to provide stronger direction signal.
Economists expect US inflation to rise to 49-year high at 7.00% in December that would add to Fed’s decision to start tightening monetary policy as early as March, with policymakers seeing three hikes this year, while many expect four rate increases on surging inflation.
The single currency may come under pressure on such scenario, as traders would increase their dollar longs on expectations for aggressive actin from the US central bank.
However, many analysts warn of buy the rumor – sell the fact scenario, as high levels of the dollar offer a good selling opportunity.
Also, similar action could be expected if US CPI falls below expectations that would deflate expectations for increased pace in Fed’s tightening this year.
Res: 1.1379; 1.1400; 1.1439; 1.1463.
Sup: 1.1354; 1.1330; 1.1305; 1.1272.
Interested in EUR/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.1452
- R2 1.1414
- R1 1.139
- PP 1.1351
-
- S1 1.1328
- S2 1.1289
- S3 1.1265
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD declines toward 1.1350 ahead of US inflation data
EUR/USD spent the early trading hours of the European session in a relatively tight range near 1.1370 but came under modest bearish pressure. The mixed Industrial Production data from the euro area was largely ignored by market participants, who await the December CPI data from the US.
GBP/USD pares daily gains, returns below 1.3650
GBP/USD erased its daily gains and turned flat around 1.3630 during the European session on Wednesday. The dollar holds its ground as market participants gear up for the US Bureau of Labor Statistics December inflation report.
Gold flirts with daily low, around $1,815 ahead of US CPI
Gold witnessed some selling on Wednesday and eroded a part of the overnight gains. An uptick in the US bond yields revived the USD demand and weighed on the metal. The downside seems limited as investors await the latest US consumer inflation print.
Cardano traps bears as short squeeze begins to rally ADA above $2
Cardano price action is exceptionally oversold compared to its peers. Strong bullish reversal incoming. Excellent long entry opportunity for ADA is incoming.
AAPL rebounds on Powell plan
Apple stock rebounds on Tuesday as Powell reassures markets. March rate hike now very much in the cards, but stocks shrug it off. AAPL still has a bullish double bottom formation in play.