EUR/USD
Fresh acceleration higher is probing through pivotal barrier at 1.0930 (Mar 23 spike high) after three-day consolidation and signaling that the euro holds firm tone.
Fresh bulls were sparked by much better than expected German export/import data for February, which boosts optimism about stronger economic growth and underpins near-term action.
The action is supported by positive daily studies which show strengthening bullish momentum and moving averages forming multiple bull-crosses, while daily cloud is thickening and adding to support.
Initial bullish signal in expected on eventual close above Fibo barrier at 1.0910 (76.4% retracement of 1.1032/1.0516) which has so far resisted five attacks, with break of 1.0930 high to confirm and open way towards 1.1000/32 (psychological/2023 high of Feb 2).
Near-term bias is expected to remain with bulls as long as the price stays above rising 10DMA (1.0850), which tracks the action for over two weeks.
Res: 1.0930; 1.1000; 1.1032; 1.1070.
Sup: 1.0882; 1.0850; 1.0800; 1.0774.
Interested in EUR/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.1075
- R2 1.0996
- R1 1.0946
- PP 1.0867
-
- S1 1.0818
- S2 1.0739
- S3 1.0689
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
