EUR/USD
The Euro keeps firm tone and holding within a narrow consolidation under new two-month high on Wednesday.
The single currency was lifted by weaker than expected US JOLTS job openings data on Tuesday, with today’s release of US ADP report, which showed that hiring in the private sector fell significantly in March (Mar 145K vs 200K f/c and Feb upwardly revised to 261K), adding to signals that US labor market is cooling.
Another key releases, US non-manufacturing PMI (Mar 54.5 f/c vs Feb 55.1), due today and Friday’s key NFP report (Mar 240K f/c vs Feb 311K) are expected to provide more hints about the conditions in two key sectors and generate more direction signals.
The US economy remains vulnerable due to persisting high inflation, while Fed’s strong rate hikes in the past year did not provide expected results and the latest crisis in banking sector, which was so far contained, but sent strong shockwaves through the entire economy.
All these contribute to weaker dollar and keep the single currency underpinned for further advance.
Wednesday’s acceleration resulted in eventual break above the recent range and signaled that bulls are ready to resume after 1.0930/1.0713 pullback and subsequent three-day consolidation (1.0926/1.0788) and attack targets at 1.1000 (psychological) and 1.1032 (Feb 2 peak/2023 high).
Bullish daily studies support the action, though overbought stochastic signals that bulls may face further headwinds, which would slow the action.
Broken Fibo 76.4% barrier (1.0910) reverted to initial support, ahead of rising 10DMA (1.0861) which should keep the downside protected.
Res: 1.0973; 1.1000; 1.1032; 1.1100.
Sup: 1.0930; 1.0910; 1.0861; 1.0835.
Interested in EUR/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.1081
- R2 1.1027
- R1 1.099
- PP 1.0937
-
- S1 1.09
- S2 1.0846
- S3 1.0809
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays in daily range near 1.0950 after US data
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in a tight daily range at around 1.0950 in the American session. After the disappointing ADP employment and ISM Services PMI data from the US, the souring market mood helps the US Dollar holds its ground and limit's the pair's upside.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.2500 despite weak US data
GBP/USD turned north and climbed above 1.2500 after the disappointing data releases from the US but quickly erased its daily gains. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment seems to be making it difficult for the pair to gather bullish momentum.
Gold retreats from one-year high it set above $2,030
Gold price has lost its traction and retreated to the $2,020 area on Wednesday. Although the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on the day below 3.3%, the risk-averse market environment helps the USD find demand and weighs on XAU/USD.
Ethereum blockchain’s Shanghai hard fork to have “game-changer” effect, here’s why
Ethereum blockchain’s upcoming Shanghai hard fork has a key Ethereum Improvement Proposal 4844 (EIP-4844). Experts in the crypto community are focused on the implementation of the upgrade that reduces transaction cost on the ETH blockchain.
PSNY needs to break above $4 to continue rally
Polestar (PSNY) has a chance of digging itself out of its current predicament based on the current chart setup. Both MACD indicator and the RSI are siding with bulls at the moment.