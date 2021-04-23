EUR/USD Outlook: Bulls have the upper hand above 1.2000, Eurozone PMIs eyed

- A combination of diverging forces led to good two-way price moves around EUR/USD on Thursday.
- Dovish sounding ECB capped the intraday positive move amid a modest pickup in the USD demand.
- Bulls once again showed some resilience below the 1.2000 mark as the focus now shifts to PMI prints.
The EUR/USD pair moved back closer to multi-week tops after the European Central Bank (ECB) announced its monetary policy decision, albeit struggled to capitalize on the move. As was universally expected, the ECB decided to leave its monetary policy settings unchanged and expressed optimism over a strong economic recovery. This, along with sustained US dollar selling through the first half of the trading action, provided a modest lift to the major.
The uptick, however, ran out of steam quickly after the ECB President Christine Lagarde downplayed taper expectations and said that it was simply premature. During the post-meeting press conference, Lagarde added that any changes to the PEPP would be data-dependent as near-term risks on growth continue to be on the downside. The dovish stance from the ECB kept a lid on any further gains for the pair, rather prompted fresh selling at higher levels.
On the other hand, the greenback found some support following the release of Initial Jobless Claims, which declined to 547K during the week ended April 16. This was well below the 617K expected and the previous week's upwardly revised reading of 586K. Apart from this, the overnight decline in the US equity markets provided an additional lift to the safe-haven greenback and further contributed to the pair's slide back below the key 1.2000 psychological mark.
The US equity markets took a hit on reports that the Biden administration is seeking an increase in the capital gains tax for wealthy individuals to near 40%, almost double from the current base rate of 20%. The plan is part of the White House's push for a sweeping overhaul of the US tax system to make rich people and big companies pay more and help foot the bill for Biden's ambitious economic agenda. Biden is expected to release the proposal next week.
Despite the negative factors, the pair lacked any follow-through selling, instead attracted some fresh buying at lower levels and edged lower during the Asian session on Friday. The pair, so far, has managed to defend the 1.2000 mark as market participants now look forward to the flash version of April PMI prints from the Eurozone and the US. The data will offer fresh insight into how the economies are performing and provide some meaningful impetus.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair's inability to find acceptance above the 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.2345-1.1704 downfall and repeated failure near the 100-day SMA warrant some caution for bullish traders. That said, resilience below the 1.2000 mark makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before positioning for any further depreciating move. Sustained weakness below now seems to drag the pair towards the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 1.1955 zone. This might now act as a strong base, which if broken decisively might turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide towards the 1.1900 mark en-route the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the 1.1855-45 zone.
On the flip side, the 1.2070-80 region might continue to act as immediate strong resistance. This is closely followed by the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the 1.2100 mark. A sustained move beyond now seems to accelerate the move towards the 1.2165 supply zone before bulls eventually aim to reclaim the 1.2200 mark.
