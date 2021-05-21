EUR/USD Outlook: Bulls gearing up for a move to retest YTD tops, Eurozone PMI eyed

The emergence of some fresh USD selling assisted EUR/USD to regain positive traction on Thursday.

Retreating US bond yields, upbeat market mood continued acting as a headwind for the greenback.

Investors now look forward to the flash Eurozone PMI prints for some meaningful trading impetus.

The EUR/USD pair caught some fresh bids on Thursday and reversed the previous day's hawkish FOMC-inspired losses amid renewed US dollar selling bias. Despite hints that the Fed has begun debating on QE tapering, the USD struggled to capitalize on its attempted recovery from multi-month lows and was pressured by retreating US Treasury bond yields. This, along with a strong rally in the equity markets, further undermined demand for the safe-haven greenback and provided a strong lift to the major.

The USD remained depressed and failed to gain any respite from Thursday's mixed US macro data. The US Department of Labor reported that initial claims for unemployment benefits fell to 444K during the week ended May 15 as against 450K anticipated and the previous week's upwardly revised reading of 478K. This, however, was overshadowed by the disappointing release of the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, which dropped more than expected to 31.5 in May from 50.2 in the previous month and did little to inspire USD bulls.

On the other hand, the shared currency was supported by news that EU countries would ease travel restrictions for non-EU visitors as long as they are fully vaccinated. With the vaccination campaign in Europe gaining momentum, the gradual easing of restrictions is now foreseen supporting growth. This, in turn, increases the relevance of Friday's flash Eurozone PMI prints for May, which should provide a fresh impetus.

The further lifting of virus restrictions in May likely boosted business activity and the data could show more optimism than before, particularly in the region's dominant services industry. That said, even a slight miss would be enough to trigger a significant market reaction and drag the pair sharply lower. Later during the early North American session, flash US PMI prints might influence the USD price dynamics and contribute to the intraday momentum.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the recent move up from sub-1.2000 levels, or monthly lows has been along an upward sloping channel. Given that bullish technical indicators are still far from being in the overbought territory, the stage seems set for a further near-term appreciating move. A subsequent move beyond the 1.2240-45 horizontal resistance will reaffirm the constructive set-up and allow bulls to aim back to reclaim the 1.2300 mark. The momentum could further get extended towards YTD tops, around mid-1.2300s touched on January 6.

On the flip side, the 1.2200 round-figure mark now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any subsequent fall might still be seen as a buying opportunity near a previous strong resistance breakpoint, now turned support near the 1.2160-70 region. This should help limit the downside near weekly swing lows, around the 1.2125 region. Sustained weakness below might prompt some technical selling and drag the pair further below the 1.2100 mark, towards testing the next relevant support near the 1.2065-60 region.