EUR/USD Outlook: Bulls at the mercy of USD price dynamics, upside seems limited

EUR/USD gained strong positive traction on Thursday and reversed the post-FOMC losses.

The risk-on mood prompted selling around the safe-haven USD and remained supportive.

Bulls largely shrugged off the disappointing release of flash Eurozone PMIs for September.

The Fed’s more hawkish tilt could cap gains ahead of the key German elections on Sunday.

The EUR/USD pair built on its steady intraday ascent through the first half of the European session and reversed a major part of the previous day's post-FOMC losses to the lowest level since August 20. The US central bank indicated that moderation in the pace of asset purchases may soon be warranted if economic progress continues broadly as expected. Adding to this, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the pandemic-era asset purchases could stop completely by the middle of 2022. Moreover, the so-called dot plot revealed a growing inclination to raise interest rates in 2022 and provided a strong boost to the US dollar.

However, the prevalent risk-on mood – as depicted by a generally positive tone around the equity markets – prompted some profit-taking around the safe-haven USD. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that assisted the pair to regain positive traction on Thursday. The intraday positive move seemed rather unaffected by the disappointing Eurozone PMI prints for September, which pointed to a loss of growth momentum in the region. The key takeaway from the reports was that the supply bottleneck continued weighing on the manufacturing sector and poses a significant headwind for the Eurozone economy into the final quarter of the year.

It, however, remains to be seen if bulls are able to capitalize on the momentum or the pair meets with some fresh supply at higher levels heading into the key German federal elections on Sunday. Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the releases of the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and flash PMI prints. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some trading opportunities around the major.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, any subsequent positive move is likely to confront stiff resistance near weekly tops, around the 1.1755 region touched on Wednesday. Some follow-through selling will suggest that the recent leg down has run its course and trigger a near-term short-covering move. The momentum could then push the pair further towards the 1.1800 mark, above which bulls could challenge the next relevant hurdle near the 1.1845-50 region.

On the flip side, the 1.1700 mark now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any further decline might continue to find decent support near the 1.1685-80 region, which is closely followed by YTD lows, around the 1.1665 area. A convincing break below will shift the bias back in favour of bearish traders and turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the fall further towards the 1.1600 round-figure mark.