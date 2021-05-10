EUR/USD

The Euro eases from new 2 –1/2 month high (1.2176) as traders collect some profits from massive rally on Thu/Fri, with Friday’s 0.87% advance marking the biggest one-day rally in 2021.

Weekly close above important Fibo barrier at 1.2102 (61.8% of 1.2349/1.1704), where bulls were trapped last week, generated strong bullish signal.

Next targets at 1.2197/1.2242 (Fibo 76.4%/Feb 25 spike high) are in focus, with shallow dips to be ideally contained by broken Fibo 61.8% and broken bear-trendline at 1.2102/1.2084, to keep bulls intact.

Res: 1.2176; 1.2197; 1.2242; 1.2272

Sup: 1.2126; 1.2102; 1.2084; 1.2048

