EUR/USD
The Euro eases from new 2 –1/2 month high (1.2176) as traders collect some profits from massive rally on Thu/Fri, with Friday’s 0.87% advance marking the biggest one-day rally in 2021.
Weekly close above important Fibo barrier at 1.2102 (61.8% of 1.2349/1.1704), where bulls were trapped last week, generated strong bullish signal.
Next targets at 1.2197/1.2242 (Fibo 76.4%/Feb 25 spike high) are in focus, with shallow dips to be ideally contained by broken Fibo 61.8% and broken bear-trendline at 1.2102/1.2084, to keep bulls intact.
Res: 1.2176; 1.2197; 1.2242; 1.2272
Sup: 1.2126; 1.2102; 1.2084; 1.2048
Interested in EUR/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.2327
- R2 1.2249
- R1 1.2208
- PP 1.2131
-
- S1 1.209
- S2 1.2012
- S3 1.1971
