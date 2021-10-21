EUR/USD
The EURUSD edges lower in early Thursday’s trading, holding in extended consolidation under pivotal Fibo barrier at 1.1671 (38.2% of 1.1909/1.1534 bear-leg) which provided significant headwinds to recovery leg from 1.1524 (Oct 12/13 lows).
The near-term bias remains with bulls, but a firm break of 1.1671 Fibo barriers is needed to confirm the reversal signal on the weekly chart (double rejection at weekly cloud base/200WMA) and extend recovery towards 1.1712/16 (falling 55DMA/50% retracement of 1.1909/1.1524).
Rising 10DMA (1.1597) is approaching 20DMA (1.1608) in an attempt to form a bull-cross and further support the advance, with 1.1600 zones offering solid support which should contain dips.
Res: 1.1671; 1.1695; 1.1716; 1.1755.
Sup: 1.1626; 1.1608; 1.1597; 1.1571.
Interested in EUR/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.1709
- R2 1.1684
- R1 1.1668
- PP 1.1642
-
- S1 1.1626
- S2 1.1601
- S3 1.1584
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
