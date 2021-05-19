EUR/USD Outlook: Bullish potential intact, FOMC minutes eyed for fresh impetus

EUR/USD added to its recent gains and shot to the highest level since late February.

Dovish Fed expectations weighed on the USD and remained supportive of the move.

Wednesday’s key focus will remain on the highly-anticipated FOMC meeting minutes.

The EUR/USD pair added to the previous day's strong positive move and climbed to near three-month tops during the Asian session on Wednesday. The ongoing positive momentum was sponsored by the prevalent bearish sentiment surrounding the US dollar amid dovish Fed expectations. Investors seem convinced that the Fed will tolerate what it sees as a temporary acceleration in inflation and keep interest rates near zero levels for a longer period.

Market expectations were further cemented by the Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida's comments on Monday, saying that the US economy hasn’t hit the benchmark of substantial further progress needed to begin scaling back asset purchases. Adding to this, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan reiterated that he does not expect interest rates to rise until next year. This overshadowed a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields and continued acting as a headwind for the greenback.

That said, a pullback in the US equity futures helped ease the bearish pressure surrounding the safe-haven USD and might keep a lid on any further gains for the major. Investors also seemed reluctant, rather preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of the key release of the latest FOMC monetary policy meeting minutes, due later during the US session. In the meantime, the final version of the Eurozone CPI print could influence the shared currency and provide some impetus.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight strong momentum beyond the 1.2180-85 horizontal resistance and the 1.2200 round-figure mark confirmed a fresh bullish breakout. Some follow-through buying above February monthly swing highs, around the 1.2245 region will add credence to the constructive outlook and allow the pair to aim back to reclaim the 1.2300 mark. The momentum could further get extended to the 1.2325 intermediate resistance before bulls eventually push the pair back towards YTD tops, around mid-1.2300s set on January 6.

On the flip side, the 1.2200 mark, ahead of the 1.2180-85 resistance breakpoint now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any further pullback might now be seen as a buying opportunity. This should help limit the downside near weekly swing lows, around the 1.2125 region. Sustained weakness below might prompt some technical selling and drag the pair further below the 1.2100 mark, towards testing the next relevant support near the 1.2065-60 region.