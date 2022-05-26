EUR/USD
The Euro is trading within tight range around 1.07 handle in Europe on Thursday but remains constructive despite easing risk mode in Asia.
The action stays above broken Fibo barrier at 1.0668 (38.2% of 1.1184/1.0349) and daily Kijun-sen (1.0643) which turned to solid supports and maintain near-term bullish bias.
Daily MA’s (5/10/20) are in bullish setup and formed a multiple bull-crosses that support the action, along with rising bullish momentum.
Bulls eye pivotal barriers at 1.0774/87 (55DMA / Fibo 38.2% of 1.1494/1.0349) to generate fresh positive signals on potential break.
Caution on drop below daily Kijun-sen, while return below daily Tenkan-sen (1.0568) would neutralize near-term bulls.
Repeated hawkish signals from ECB President Lagarde about moving rates from the negative territory and possible further rate hikes in coming months, underpin the action, although the
ECB still lacks unity in this idea.
With no releases from the EU scheduled in the morning, trader await US economic indicators, with Q1 GDP, weekly jobless claims and pending home sales, being in focus today.
Res: 1.0748; 1.0767; 1.0787; 1.0800.
Sup: 1.0668; 1.0643; 1.0607; 1.0568.
Interested in EUR/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.0833
- R2 1.0786
- R1 1.0736
- PP 1.0689
-
- S1 1.064
- S2 1.0593
- S3 1.0543
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0700 amid renewed USD strength ahead of data
EUR/USD is trading back under 1.0700, as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid tepid risk sentiment. China's covid lockdowns-led growth concerns weigh on the market mood. Investors look past less hawkish Fed minutes, with eyes on US GDP and PCE inflation.
GBP/USD erases gains to test 1.2550, US GDP eyed
GBP/USD is holding steady near 1.2550, having erased early gains amid Brexit woes, BOE-speak and subdued sentiment. The US dollar sees renewed demand after falling on not so aggressive Fed Minutes. US Q1 GDP awaited.
Gold remains depressed below $1,850, flits with 200-DMA support
Gold extended the overnight retracement slide from over a two-week high and witnessed selling for the second successive day on Thursday. The XAUUSD remained depressed through the early European session and was last seen trading near the $1,840 region.
Here’s the list of crypto exchanges that will support Terra’s LUNA hard fork
Cryptocurrency exchanges are on board Terra’s LUNA hard fork and Do Kwon’s plan for the Terraform Labs token’s rebirth. Do Kwon has garnered support from leading cryptocurrency exchanges for the new Terra chain.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!