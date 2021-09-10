A modest USD weakness assisted EUR/USD to regain positive traction on Friday.

The risk-on impulse was seen as a key factor weighing on the safe-haven USD.

The set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains.

The EUR/USD pair edged higher on the last trading day of the week and climbed to three-day tops, around mid-1.1800s during the first half of the European session. The risk-on impulse in the markets undermined demand for the safe-haven US dollar, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that provided a modest lift to the major. This marked the second successive day of an uptick, though lacked any bullish conviction and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly.

As was widely anticipated, the European Central Bank on Thursday left its rates unchanged and said it would trim emergency bond purchases over the coming quarter. The ECB also upgraded its economic growth and inflation projections. This, however, was largely offset by the ECB President Christine Lagarde's comments at the post-meeting press conference. Lagarde retained the view that the recent strong inflation has been driven by temporary factors.

This, along with the fact that the decision to end the front-loading of PEPP asset purchases was already priced in the markets, did little to impress the euro bulls. Conversely, firming expectations that the Fed would eventually begin rolling back its pandemic-era stimulus sooner rather than later should continue to act as a tailwind for the greenback. This might turn out to be another factor that might keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the major.

The market speculations were further fueled by Fed Governor Michelle Bowman's comments on Thursday, saying that the central bank was close to announcing the start of tapering. This was in line with hawkish comments by various Fed officials this week, who backed the plan to trim $120 billion in monthly bond purchases later this year. This was evident from a sharp intraday rally in the US Treasury bond yields on Friday.

There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the Eurozone, leaving the pair at the mercy of the USD price dynamics. Later during the early North American session, the US Producer Price Index will be looked upon for some impetus. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment, along with the US bond yields might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some trading opportunities around the major.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the emergence of dip-buying near the 1.1800 mark and a subsequent break through a short-term descending trend channel might be seen as a fresh trigger for bulls. The mentioned channel constituted the formation of a bullish flag chart pattern. This might have already set the stage for additional gains, back towards monthly swing highs – levels just above the 1.1900 mark. The momentum could further get extended towards the 1.1975 region en-route the key 1.2000 psychological mark.

On the flip side, the descending trend-channel resistance breakpoint, around the 1.1825 region, now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 1.1800 mark. A convincing break below might prompt aggressive technical selling and accelerate the fall towards the 1.1755-50 region. Some follow-through selling has the potential to drag the pair back towards the 1.1700 mark, below which bears might aim to challenge YTD lows, around the 1.1665 region touched on August 20.