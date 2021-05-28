EUR/USD
The Euro stands at the back foot in early Friday’s trading, signaling a possible continuation of a pullback from 1.2266 high, after Thursday’s neutral mode (Doji candle).
Fresh easing cracked trendline support at 1.2175 (bull trendline from 1.1704, 2021 low), warning of extension towards 1.2143/33 (20DMA / Fibo 23.6% of 1.1704/1.2266) on break.
Momentum on the daily chart remains in positive territory and turned north that keeps in play scenario of limited pullback and maintaining bullish bias while the price holds above the trendline.
On the other side, stronger negative signal is developing on weekly chart as the pair is on track to leave the second consecutive long upper shadow on the weekly candle that warns of increased pressure.
Res: 1.2266; 1.2283; 1.2300; 1.2349.
Sup: 1.2175; 1.2143; 1.2133; 1.2102.
Interested in EUR/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.2255
- R2 1.2235
- R1 1.2215
- PP 1.2195
-
- S1 1.2176
- S2 1.2156
- S3 1.2136
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains depressed below 1.2200, focus on US PCE, budget
EUR/USD remains on the back foot below 1.2200 ahead of the European open. The US dollar benefits from firmer Treasury yields on optimism over the spending plan. However, inflation concerns continue to keep investors unnerved. Eurozone sentiment data, US Core PCE awaited.
GBP/USD stays pressured below 1.4200 amid higher US Treasury yields
GBP/USD remains pressured near 1.4200, as the US dollar holds firmer on the session amid higher yields and Biden's spending plan. Concerns about Indian covid variant offset hawkish BOE-speak. Focus shifts to US data.
XAU/USD bears attack $1,890 ahead of US PCE inflation, budget
Gold justifies the double whammy of uncertainty over US inflation and stimulus by printing a three-day losing streak, down 0.20% intraday around $1,890 ahead of Friday’s European session.
Polygon bulls rest, but prepare for 50% advance
MATIC price shows the exhaustion of bullish momentum after a massive ‘up only’ rally since hitting a local bottom on May 23. Now, Polygon is likely to retrace to stable support levels before kick-starting another leg up.
US PCE inflation preview: Key asset to watch – Gold
Annual Core PCE inflation is expected to rise to 2.9% in April. Investors will keep a close eye on US Treasury bond yields. Gold looks vulnerable to a deep correction on a strong PCE print.