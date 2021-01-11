EUR/USD Outlook: Break below 1.2130-25 critical support to pave the way for further weakness

EUR/USD witnessed some follow-through selling for the third consecutive session on Monday.

Rallying US bond yields, COVID-19 jitters benefitted the USD and exerted pressure on the pair.

A sustained break below the 1.2130-25 congestion zone will be seen as a fresh trigger for bears.

The EUR/USD pair remained depressed for the third consecutive session on Monday and extended last week's retracement slide from 33-month tops, around mid-1.2300s. The market has been pricing in the prospects for a more aggressive US fiscal spending in 2021 following the Democratic sweep in the crucial US Senate runoff elections in the state of Georgia. A 'blue wave' will allow the incoming President Joe Biden to pursue his preferred economic policies, including increased direct payments and considerable infrastructure spending. Expectations of a larger government borrowing triggered a strong move up in the US Treasury bond yields, which helped revive the US dollar demand. This, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors that prompted some long-unwinding trade around the major.

Apart from this, investors remain concerned about the continuous surge in new coronavirus cases and the imposition of strict lockdown restrictions in Europe/China. This was evident from a modest pullback in the equity markets, which further benefitted the greenback's safe-haven status and contributed to the pair's corrective fall through the Asian session on Monday. The USD bulls seemed rather unaffected by Friday's mixed US monthly jobs report. In fact, the headline NFP showed that the US economy lost 140K jobs in December and missed consensus estimates by a big margin. However, the prior month's reading was revised higher to 336K from 245K reported previously and the unemployment rate held steady at 6.7% as against market expectations for a modest uptick to 6.8%.

The pair retreated further below the 1.2200 mark and was last seen hovering near three-week lows as market participants now look forward to the EU Sentix Investor Confidence for some impetus. There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US. Hence, the broader market risk sentiment and the US bond yields will continue to play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics, which should produce some meaningful trading opportunities on the first day of a new week.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, Friday’s downfall confirmed a near-term bearish breakthrough a three-week-old ascending trend-channel. A subsequent slide below the 1.2200 mark might have already set the stage for an extension of the ongoing downfall. Hence, some follow-through weakness towards testing the next relevant support, around the 1.2130-25 congestion zone, looks a distinct possibility. Failure to defend the mentioned support might be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and pave a way for a further near-term depreciating move. The pair might then turn vulnerable to break below the 1.2100 and accelerate the downward trajectory towards the 1.2060-40 region en-route the key 1.2000 psychological mark.

On the flip side, any meaningful move beyond the 1.2200 mark now seems to confront resistance near the 1.2235 region. This is followed by the mentioned ascending trend-channel support breakpoint, around the 1.2270-80 region, which should now act as a strong barrier and cap the upside. Only a sustained strength beyond might negate the near-term bearish bias and push the pair back above the 1.2300 mark, towards challenging multi-year tops around mid-1.2300s.