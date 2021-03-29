EUR/USD
The Euro is holding within tight range above cracked Fibo support at 1.1778 (76.4% of 1.1602/1.2349) in early Monday’s trading as bears take a breather after failure to register weekly close below this support.
Initial signs of bear-trap formation and oversold daily stochastic support the idea of limited correction which is expected to offer better selling opportunities.
Daily techs in full bearish setup weigh on the single currency and potential upticks to stall at strong resistance zone between 1.1835 (former low of Mar 9) and 1.1860 (converged 200/100DMA on track to form death-cross).
Firm break of 1.1778 pivot to signal extension of pullback from 1.2349 (2021 high) and expose key supports at 1.1694 (Fibo 38.2% of Mar 2020 / Jan 2021 1.0635/1.2349 rally) and 1.1600 zone (Sep/Nov 2020 higher base / weekly cloud top).
Res: 1.1805; 1.1835; 1.1860; 1.1887.
Sup: 1.1778; 1.1761; 1.1694; 1.1639.
Interested in EUR/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.1852
- R2 1.1829
- R1 1.1811
- PP 1.1788
-
- S1 1.177
- S2 1.1746
- S3 1.1729
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD suffers from risk-off mood, European covid concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.18, falling as the safe-haven dollar rises in the fallout of a hedge fund liquidation which may have further ripple effects on markets. Rising coronavirus cases in France and Germany are weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD retreats on dollar strength, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is retreating from the 1.38 level as the dollar benefits from the risk-off mood in markets. Concerns about falling UK exports to the EU after Brexit are weighing on sterling, contrasting optimism about Britain's reopening.
Bias remains tilted in favour of XAU/USD bears
Gold extended its two-way price moves and remained confined in a broader trading range. The upbeat US economic outlook underpinned the USD and capped gains for the metal. A softer risk tone might extend some support to the safe-haven XAU/USD and limit losses.
Suez Canal Update: WTI keeps falling as Ever Given engines started
With oil supplies expected to be back on track, as the Suez Canal blockage gets cleared, both crude benchmarks are extending losses. Further updates on the Canal issue suggest that Ever Given, a giant vessel, is completely floated and engines have started.
Cardano on the brink of 55% liftoff to record highs
Cardano exchanges hands within the confines of a symmetrical triangle, ready for a colossal breakout. Massive buy orders are expected as soon as ADA crosses above $1.48 (all-time high).