EUR/USD
The Euro returns to red on Tuesday after minor correction in past two days lost traction ahead of initial resistances at 1.1660 zone.
The pair keeps negative tone but probes below pivotal 1.16 support zone, so far lacked strength to make a clear break, keeping in play scenario of extend consolidation before bears resume.
Traders also focus on Friday’s release of US NFP data (Sep 488K f/c vs Aug 235K) which could further inflate the dollar on strong release (at/above expectations) that would increase pressure on euro and prompt continuation of larger downtrend through pivotal supports at 1.1538 (weekly cloud base) and 1.1492 (50% retracement of 1.0635/1.2349).
Bears are expected to remain intact under strong barriers at 1.1656/64 (daily Tenkan-sen / former low of Aug 20.
Res: 1.1639; 1.1664; 1.1695; 1.1736.
Sup: 1.1587; 1.1562; 1.1538; 1.1492.
Interested in EUR/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.1697
- R2 1.1669
- R1 1.1645
- PP 1.1616
-
- S1 1.1592
- S2 1.1564
- S3 1.154
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD is attempting to pick up from 14-month lows at 1.1530
The euro ticks up from multi-month lows at 1.1530. The euro is trying to bounce up from multi-month lows at 1.1530 on Wednesday’s US trading session although it remains well below previous lows at 1.1560 so far.
GBP/USD: Sellers remain hopeful below 1.3635 key hurdle
GBP/USD extend the recent rebound from the weekly bottom towards the 1.3600 threshold, near 1.3590 during the initial Asian session on Thursday. The cable pair again bounces off 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of September 14-29 downside, actually before that.
Gold probes hidden bearish divergence above $1,750 on firmer sentiment
Gold edges higher following the rebound from weekly low. XAU/USD cheers improvement in the market sentiment, firmer around $1,763 during Thursday’s Asian session. The yellow metal refreshed weekly low before bouncing off $1,746 the previous day.
Ethereum price to set new all-time high at $4,500 as ETH bulls take over
Bullish structural breakout of the Cloud in the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system. Fibonacci expansions project a new critical zone for the all-time high near $4,500, Few roadblocks ahead if Ethereum maintains momentum.
Underlying strength, but gathering clouds
Recent data show business and consumer sentiment has peaked and real GDP growth is expected to slow down whilst remaining well above potential.