EUR/USD
The Euro lost traction on Tuesday and fell towards last week’s new multi-month low (1.1529) after recovery attempts were repeatedly capped by falling 10DMA (currently at 1.1575).
Fresh weakness suggests that relief from downbeat US NFP was short-lived, and the sentiment was additionally soured by weaker than expected German ZEW economic sentiment which fell to the lowest since March 2020 in October.
Bears probe again through pivotal support provided by the base of thick ascending weekly cloud (1.1557), with break here and another significant level at 1.1492 (50% retracement of 1.0635/1.2349 uptrend) to signal a continuation of the downtrend 2021 high (1.2349).
Near-term bias is expected to remain with bears while the price action stays below 10DMA, while rally and close above descending 20DMA (1.1651) would sideline bears.
Res: 1.1576; 1.1586; 1.1605; 1.1640.
Sup: 1.1529; 1.1492; 1.1421; 1.1402.
Interested in EUR/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.1614
- R2 1.16
- R1 1.1576
- PP 1.1563
-
- S1 1.1539
- S2 1.1525
- S3 1.1501
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD closes in on 2021-low at 1.1530 amid renewed dollar strength
EUR/USD lost its traction in the early American session and broke below 1.1550 pressured by the renewed dollar strength. The pair remains within a touching distance of the 2021-low set at 1.1530. Reflecting the greenback's upbeat performance, the US Dollar Index is holding at 12-month highs near 94.50.
GBP/USD struggles to pull away from 1.3600
GBP/USD edged higher during the European trading hours but lost its traction in the second half of the day. Nevertheless, the pair met support around 1.3570 and returned to 1.3600, where it closed on Monday.
XAU/USD struggles to stay in green despite falling US T-bond yields
Gold advanced beyond $1,760 during the European trading hours but reversed its direction with the greenback starting to outperform its major rivals. However, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1.5% on the day, helping XAU/USD limit its losses for the time being.
Cryptos bound for last dip before bull run resumes
Bitcoin price is stuck between two crucial barriers and needs to break $60,000 to begin the bull run phase 2.0 officially. Ethereum price is consolidating as it retests the $3,398 support floor.
US CPI September Preview: Inflation averaging, what inflation averaging?
Last September the Federal Reserve dropped its 2% inflation target. Instead of trying to meet a monthly goal, Federal Reserve policy would take a longer view, judging inflation across a much wider but carefully unspecified period.