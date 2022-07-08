EUR/USD
The Euro continues to trend lower and dips below 1.01 support in early Friday, hitting new lowest in two decades, driven by strong risk aversion that keeps the EURUSD pair in strong defensive and on track for the biggest weekly loss since Oct 2020.
Bears pressure strong Fibo support at 1.0069 (76.4% retracement of 0.8225/1.6039 rise), the last obstacle on the way to parity level and look for a weekly close below 1.0340 (2017 low) to signal continuation of larger downtrend from 1.6039 (record high of July 2008).
Today’s close below 1.0069 would generate strong bearish signal and risk acceleration through parity.
US June labor report is key event today and according to forecasts, expected to be overall supportive for dollar, however, negative surprise cannot be ignored and only in that case euro bears may slow pace in rally towards parity level.
Res: 1.0191; 1.0226; 1.0291; 1.0340.
Sup: 1.0069; 1.0000; 0.9859; 0.9607.
-
- R3 1.0284
- R2 1.0253
- R1 1.0207
- PP 1.0176
-
- S1 1.013
- S2 1.0099
- S3 1.0053
