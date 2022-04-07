EUR/USD
The Euro remains firmly in red and extends the bear leg from 1.1184 (Mar 31 high), hitting one-month low at 1.0864 in European trading on Thursday.
Wednesday’s close below pivotal Fibo support at 1.0895 (Fibo 76.4% 1.0806/1.1184) added to bearish signals, with repeated close below here to confirm signal and further weaken the structure and open way for full retracement of 1.0806/1.1184 recovery leg.
Oversold daily stochastic and 14-d momentum turning up, suggest bears may take a breather, with upticks to provide better levels to re-enter near-term downtrend.
Broken Fibo 61.8% level at 1.0950 offers solid resistance which should ideally cap and guard upper pivots at 1.10 zone (50% of 1.0806/1.1184/daily Kijun-sen), break of which would sideline bears.
Res: 1.0938; 1.0950; 1.1000; 1.1040.
Sup: 1.0864; 1.0848; 1.0806; 1.0766.
Interested in EUR/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.0994
- R2 1.0966
- R1 1.093
- PP 1.0902
-
- S1 1.0866
- S2 1.0838
- S3 1.0802
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
