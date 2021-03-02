EUR/USD
The Euro tumbles on Tuesday as downbeat German retail sales data contributed to bearish near-term tone.
Bears remain firmly in play for the third straight day, despite Monday’s failure to close below the base of daily Ichimoku cloud and extended steep fall through important supports at 1.2020/1.2000 (100DMA / Fibo 76.4% of 1.1952/1.2249 / psychological).
Bearish daily studies add to weak near-term structure as the action, pressured by thick daily cloud, looks for fresh negative signal on close below 1.20 handle that would open way for test of next pivotal supports at 1.1952/44 (Feb 5 low / Fibo 23.6% of 1.0635/1.2349).
Clear break of these levels will complete bearish failure swing pattern on daily chart and signal deeper correction of 1.0635/1.2349 rally.
Broken daily cloud base (1.2053) reverted to strong resistance which needs to cap and keep bears intact.
Res: 1.2020; 1.2053; 1.2063; 1.2091.
Sup: 1.1991; 1.1980; 1.1952; 1.1900.
Interested in EUR/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.2162
- R2 1.2132
- R1 1.2088
- PP 1.2058
-
- S1 1.2014
- S2 1.1984
- S3 1.1941
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls to 1.20 amid worsening mood, mediocre EZ inflation
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.20, extending its losses. The US dollar is benefiting from the risk-averse mood and high US yields. Eurozone core inflation came out at 0.9% yearly in February, as expected and a subdued level in general.
GBP/USD falls below 1.39 amid speculation about the UK's budget
GBP/USD is under pressure, trading below 1.39 as the dollar gains ground. Speculation is mounting ahead of the UK Chancellor's budget presentation on Wednesday, with tax hikes on the cards.
XAU/USD bounces off multi-month lows, lacks follow-through
Strong follow-through USD buying continued exerting some downward pressure on gold. A softer risk tone, retreating US bond yields helped limit any deeper losses for the metal. The set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for a further near-term decline.
Cardano: Bulls need to take a breather before a 100% upswing to $2.08
Cardano price shows resilient bulls pushing the coin to new all-time highs regularly. Now, a 10% to 15% pullback seems to be coming ADA’s way before a 100% bull rally. This bull rally will put Cardano price at a new all-time high of $2.08.
US Dollar Index moves to 4-week highs near 91.30
The greenback adds to recent gains above the 91.00 mark and record fresh multi-week highs when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).