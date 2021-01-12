- EUR/USD witnessed some follow-through selling on Monday amid a broad-based USD strength.
- Rallying US bond yields continued underpinning the safe-haven USD amid softer risk sentiment.
- A sustained fall below the 1.2130-25 congestion zone should pave the way for further weakness.
The EUR/USD pair kicked off the new week on a downbeat note and dropped to three-week lows, around the 1.2130 region amid a broad-based US dollar strength. Hopes that President-elect Joe Biden would push for a multi-trillion-dollar stimulus package triggered a sudden pickup in the US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond saw its biggest weekly rise since June and forced investors to cover their bearish USD bets. Apart from this, a slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment provided an additional lift to the safe-haven greenback and contributed to the selling bias surrounding the major.
Investors remain concerns over the continuous surge in new coronavirus cases and the imposition of strict lockdown restrictions in Europe and China to fight against the new variants of the highly contagious disease. Adding to this, the US political uncertainty further dented investors appetite for perceived riskier assets. In fact, Democrats in the US House of Representatives plan to impeach the US President Donald Trump on Wednesday unless he steps down or is removed before then. Trump faces a single charge of inciting insurrection after a violent attack on the Capitol last week. That said, the market reaction, so far, has been limited.
On the economic data front, the Eurozone Sentix Investor Sentiment turned positive and improved to 1.3 in January from -2.7. Expectation index rose from 29.3 previous to an all-time high level of 33.5, albeit did little to impress the euro bulls. However, an intraday recovery in the US equity markets capped gains for the safe-haven USD and assisted the pair to find some support near the 1.2130 area. The pair, however, struggled to register any meaningful recovery and remained depressed for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, the broader market risk sentiment and the US bond yields might continue to play a dominant role in influencing the USD price dynamics. This, in turn, might produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the major.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, some follow-through selling below the 1.2130-25 congestion zone will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and prompt some aggressive technical selling. The pair might then turn vulnerable to break below the 1.2100 mark and accelerate the corrective slide towards the 1.2060-40 region. The latter coincides with the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 1.1603-1.2350 positive move and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
On the flip side, the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the 1.2170-75 region, now seems to act as immediate resistance. This is closely followed by the 1.2200 mark, above which bulls are likely to push the pair back above the 1.2300 mark, towards testing the 1.2325-30 horizontal resistance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.2150 amid cautious market mood
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2150, having recovered from lower levels. The US dollar turns south alongside yields amid a cautious market mood. Covid fears and fresh China-Hong Kong tensions keep traders on the edge.
GBP/USD advances to 1.3550 as US dollar bulls take a breather
GBP/USD extends the bounce towards 1.3550 as the US dollar takes a breather after the recent rally. The UK policymakers suggest the worst isn’t over for the hard-hit UK economy amid the covid crisis.
XAU/USD clings to gains near session tops, around $1860 region
A subdued USD demand assisted gold to gain traction and move away from one-month lows. Rallying US bond yields, underlying bullish sentiment might keep a lid on any strong move up.
Yields break metals, cryptos
The prolonged jump in bond yields continues to unleash damage to metals and cryptocurrencies. The ONLY way for metals to stabilize is for the Fed to "try" to convince us later this mth that breakeven inflation is not high enough ...
Dollar index eyes 50-day SMA as rising US yields shake out shorts
The dollar index (DXY) looks north as US Treasury yields rise, shaking out elevated shorts. The 10-year yield has jumped to fresh 10-month highs near 1.15% and has gained more than 20 basis since last Tuesday.