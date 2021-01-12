EUR/USD witnessed some follow-through selling on Monday amid a broad-based USD strength.

Rallying US bond yields continued underpinning the safe-haven USD amid softer risk sentiment.

A sustained fall below the 1.2130-25 congestion zone should pave the way for further weakness.

The EUR/USD pair kicked off the new week on a downbeat note and dropped to three-week lows, around the 1.2130 region amid a broad-based US dollar strength. Hopes that President-elect Joe Biden would push for a multi-trillion-dollar stimulus package triggered a sudden pickup in the US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond saw its biggest weekly rise since June and forced investors to cover their bearish USD bets. Apart from this, a slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment provided an additional lift to the safe-haven greenback and contributed to the selling bias surrounding the major.

Investors remain concerns over the continuous surge in new coronavirus cases and the imposition of strict lockdown restrictions in Europe and China to fight against the new variants of the highly contagious disease. Adding to this, the US political uncertainty further dented investors appetite for perceived riskier assets. In fact, Democrats in the US House of Representatives plan to impeach the US President Donald Trump on Wednesday unless he steps down or is removed before then. Trump faces a single charge of inciting insurrection after a violent attack on the Capitol last week. That said, the market reaction, so far, has been limited.

On the economic data front, the Eurozone Sentix Investor Sentiment turned positive and improved to 1.3 in January from -2.7. Expectation index rose from 29.3 previous to an all-time high level of 33.5, albeit did little to impress the euro bulls. However, an intraday recovery in the US equity markets capped gains for the safe-haven USD and assisted the pair to find some support near the 1.2130 area. The pair, however, struggled to register any meaningful recovery and remained depressed for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday.

In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, the broader market risk sentiment and the US bond yields might continue to play a dominant role in influencing the USD price dynamics. This, in turn, might produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the major.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, some follow-through selling below the 1.2130-25 congestion zone will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and prompt some aggressive technical selling. The pair might then turn vulnerable to break below the 1.2100 mark and accelerate the corrective slide towards the 1.2060-40 region. The latter coincides with the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 1.1603-1.2350 positive move and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.

On the flip side, the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the 1.2170-75 region, now seems to act as immediate resistance. This is closely followed by the 1.2200 mark, above which bulls are likely to push the pair back above the 1.2300 mark, towards testing the 1.2325-30 horizontal resistance.