EUR/USD
Bears are pausing for the second day but remain in play after hitting new lowest in two decades.
Tuesday’s bullish Doji and oversold conditions on daily chart suggest that the action may hold in a limited consolidation before resuming lower, as technical picture is bearish and heavily weighed by negative fundamentals.
Growing recession fears, fueled by possible energy supply crunch on deteriorating economic and geopolitical outlook, weigh on the single currency which is establishing below parity level against dollar.
Weaker than expected US PMI and housing data on Tuesday temporarily slowed dollar’s rally, giving the euro opportunity to take a breather, with upticks expected to remain below broken parity level, reverted to solid resistance, to keep bears intact and offer better levels to re-join bearish market.
Push through new low at 0.9900 would risk test of Fibo projections at 0.9853 and 0.9793 (123.6% and 138.2% respectively, of the downleg from 1.0368 top of Aug 10).
Only bounce through 1.0100/1.0134 pivots would put bears on hold for stronger correction.
Res: 0.9975; 1.0000; 1.0050; 1.0079.
Sup: 0.9934; 0.9900; 0.9853; 0.9793.
Interested in EUR/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.0142
- R2 1.008
- R1 1.0025
- PP 0.9963
-
- S1 0.9907
- S2 0.9845
- S3 0.9789
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured around 0.9950 ahead of US data
EUR/USD is holding the lower ground around 0.9950, as risk-off flows dominate and offer support to the safe-haven US dollar. The German energy crisis has put EUR bulls on the tenterhooks.
GBP/USD struggles above 1.1800 amid USD recovery, ahead of data
GBP/USD is holding above 1.1800 but remains on the back foot in early European trading. The US dollar finds fresh demand amid risk-aversion. Money market bets hint at a 4.0% BOE rate by March 2023 from the 1.75% current, despite mixed UK PMIs.
Gold holds steady near weekly high, just above $1,750 level Premium
Gold attracts some dip-buying near the $1,744 region and turns positive for the second straight day on Wednesday. The XAU/USD climbs back above the $1,750 level during the early European session, closer to the weekly high touched on Tuesday, though any meaningful upside still seems elusive.
Whales abandon Shiba Inu for this hot altcoin, earn 150% in profits
Chiliz Chain 2.0, a layer-2, has announced the releases of its public testnet, fueling a rally in CHZ price. The Chiliz network upgrade is divided into several phases that have their own significance.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!