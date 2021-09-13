EUR/USD
The Euro starts week in red and extends weakness below 1.18 mark in early Monday trading.
Fresh bears emerged after Sep 3 bull-trap above 1.1894 Fibo barrier (38.2% of 1.2266/1.1664) and gained pace after return below thick falling daily cloud which weighs on near-term action.
Near-term structure weakened further after Monday’s acceleration broke below daily Kijun-sen/50% retracement of 1.1664/1.1909 upleg (1.1786), with close below here to add to reversal signals.
Daily studies show fading bullish momentum and MA’s turning to bearish setup, contributing to negative near-term outlook.
Bears eye initial target at 1.1751 (Fibo 61.8%) break of which to confirm reversal ad risk drop to 1.1721/00 (Fibo 76.4%/psychological).
Broken Fibo 38.2% of 1.1664/1.1909 upleg (1.1815) reverted to solid resistance which needs to keep the upside limited and maintain bearish bias.
Res: 1.1800; 1.1815; 1.1834; 1.1851.
Sup: 1.1774; 1.1757; 1.1721; 1.1700.
Interested in EUR/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.1882
- R2 1.1867
- R1 1.1841
- PP 1.1825
-
- S1 1.1799
- S2 1.1783
- S3 1.1757
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
