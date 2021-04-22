Renewed USD selling assisted EUR/USD to attract some dip-buying near the 1.2000 mark.

The upside remains capped as traders seemed reluctant ahead of the ECB policy decision.

The EUR/USD pair continued with its good two-way price moves on Wednesday and finally settled nearly unchanged for the second consecutive session. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, the intraday volatility was exclusively sponsored by the US dollar price dynamics. Concerns about soaring coronavirus cases in Asia, along with a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields extended some support to the safe-haven USD. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that exerted some pressure on the major through the first half of the trading action.

However, speculations that the Fed will keep interest rates near zero levels for a longer period held the USD bulls from placing any aggressive bets. Investors now seem convinced with the view that any spike in inflation is likely to be transitory and have been scaling back their expectations for an earlier than anticipated Fed lift-off. This, along with a positive opening in the US equity markets, prompted some fresh selling around the greenback and assisted the pair to recover its early lost ground, rather attract some dip-buying near the key 1.2000 psychological mark.

The pair recovered around 40-45 pips from daily swing lows, albeit lacked any follow-through and remained confined in a range through the Asian session on Thursday. Investors seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets and preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) policy decision. The central bank is widely expected to leave its monetary policy settings unchanged. Moreover, updated economic projections will only not be released until June, suggesting that the meeting could be an uneventful one.

However, minutes from the March meeting indicated that there could be rigorous debate over the future of the PEPP. Hence, the key focus will be on the post-meeting press conference, where comments by the ECB President Christine Lagarde might infuse some volatility around the shared currency. Apart from this, the usual Initial Weekly Jobless Claims data from the US might influence the USD and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much for the major and the near-term bias seems tilted in favour of bullish traders. That said, the pair’s inability to capitalize on the move beyond the 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.2345-1.1704 downfall and failure near the 100-day SMA, around the 1.2055-60 region warrants some caution. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the weekly swing highs, around the 1.2080 region before positioning for any further gains. The next relevant hurdle is pegged near the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the 1.2100 mark. Above the mentioned handle, the pair is likely to accelerate the move towards the 1.2165 supply zone before bulls eventually aim to reclaim the 1.2200 mark.

On the flip side, the 1.2000 level now seems to have emerged as immediate support, which if broken might drag the pair towards the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 1.1955 zone. A convincing break below will suggest that the recent positive move has run out of steam and prompt some technical selling. This would set the stage for a slide below the 1.1900 mark, towards testing the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the 1.1855-45 zone.