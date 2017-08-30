EUR/USD Options: Upside open towards 1.24

EUR/USD currently trades 0.23% lower on the day around 1.1945 levels. The single currency jumped to 1.2070 yesterday; the highest level since January 2015.

Daily chart

Yesterday’s candle was a Doji with big upper shadow. The end of the day close was 1.1974. The price action - failure to see an end of the day close above 1.20 is slightly discouraging for the bulls and also indicates bullish exhaustion.

The trend line sloping upwards from the June 27 low and July 13 low is seen offering support around 1.1920.

A negative action today would confirm the bearish Doji reversal.

However, the options activity suggests the doors have been opened for a move towards 1.24 handle.

Put Summary Total ITM OTM OI Chg OI Chg OI Chg 72,019 3,184 811 408 71,208 2,776

Call Summary Total ITM OTM OI Chg OI Chg OI Chg 65,012 3,523 44,655 -508 20,357 4,031

The open interest [OI] in the Calls rose by 3523 contracts, compared to the 3184 additions seen in the Puts.

The out-of-the-money [OTM] Calls added 4031 contracts, while the OTM Puts added 2776 contacts.

The bias clearly looks positive, although a short-term pull back cannot be ruled out, given the in-the-money [ITM] Puts added 408 contracts, while the ITM Calls [profit taking] shed 508 contracts.

Strong support at 1.16

Source: CME

The chart above shows 1.20 Call still carries the highest cumulative OI, while 1.16 Put has the highest OI build up. A break below 1.16 could yield a quick fire sell-off as Put writers would be forced to unwind their positions.

Doors opened for 1.24

Source: CME

On a larger scheme of things, doors have been opened for a move to 1.24. This is evident from the big jump in the OI in the 1.24 Call as can be seen on the chart above.

View

A short-term pull back looks likely; however, the broader outlook remains bullish. The upside towards 1.24 looks likely and the move could gather pace if tomorrow’s US core PCE and Friday’s wage growth numbers disappoint expectations.

On the downside, correction could gather pace if the support at 1.1910 is breached.