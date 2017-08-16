EUR/USD options: Unwinding of calls noted on a trend line break
EUR/USD breached the support offered by the confluence of the rising trend lines on Tuesday. The bearish break signals the bullish move set in motion back in January around 1.0340 has run out of steam.
As discussed here earlier today, things are shifting in favor of the USD bulls…
- EUR/USD one-month 25-delta risk reversal continues to drop
- US-German 10-year yield spread extends the rise following an upside break of the falling channel earlier this month
The daily chart below also shows lower highs formation. If we look at the options activity, it appears the lower highs formation is likely to be followed by lower lows.
CME data shows big drop in Call options OI
EUR/USD Sep expiry EUUU7 Open Interest Change: Current (Aug 15 - Prelim) vs Aug 14
- The OI in the Call options fell by 704 contracts, while the OI in the Put options improved by 1148 contracts. This clearly indicates a bearish bias.
- The OI in the 1.16 Call dropped by 317 contracts. The unwinding in the ITM calls points to heightened odds of further sell-off in the spot following the breach of the trend line support.
- Highest OI additions were seen in 1.13 PE. The highest cumulative OI is seen in 1.11 Put and 1.16 Put.
View:
- The spot looks set to extend yesterday’s drop to 1.16 levels.
- The big jump in the Put options OI and a drop in the Call options OI indicates investors aren’t expecting a big dovish surprise from the Fed minutes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.