EUR/USD options: Unwinding of calls noted on a trend line break

EUR/USD breached the support offered by the confluence of the rising trend lines on Tuesday. The bearish break signals the bullish move set in motion back in January around 1.0340 has run out of steam.

As discussed here earlier today, things are shifting in favor of the USD bulls…

EUR/USD one-month 25-delta risk reversal continues to drop

US-German 10-year yield spread extends the rise following an upside break of the falling channel earlier this month

The daily chart below also shows lower highs formation. If we look at the options activity, it appears the lower highs formation is likely to be followed by lower lows.

CME data shows big drop in Call options OI

EUR/USD Sep expiry EUUU7 Open Interest Change: Current (Aug 15 - Prelim) vs Aug 14

The OI in the Call options fell by 704 contracts, while the OI in the Put options improved by 1148 contracts. This clearly indicates a bearish bias.

The OI in the 1.16 Call dropped by 317 contracts. The unwinding in the ITM calls points to heightened odds of further sell-off in the spot following the breach of the trend line support.

Highest OI additions were seen in 1.13 PE. The highest cumulative OI is seen in 1.11 Put and 1.16 Put.

View: