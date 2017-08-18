EUR/USD Options: Unwinding of bullish bets noted for 3rd consecutive day

The preliminary options activity data for EUR/USD September expiry published by the CME shows the investors trimmed bullish bets on Thursday for the third straight session.

The reduced interest in the upside bets contradicts the action on the daily charts, which indicates repeated bearish exhaustion around 1.17 handle.

EUR/USD - Triangle pattern intact

The breach of the falling trend line and the falling top formation did signal bull market exhaustion, however, the subsequent dips to 1.17 have been short lived.

The charts above shows - the previous three daily candles carry long tails, which indicates dip demand. No wonder, the recovery from Thursday’s low of 1.1662 has been extended to a high of 1.1759 levels today.

The options activity suggests any uptick is likely to be short lived…

The total open interest [OI] in the Call options fell by 338 contracts. Reductions were seen in 1.18 Call, 1.1950 Call, 1.20 Call and 1.21 Call. OI in the 1.2050 Call jumped by 334 contracts. This is more likely to be Call writing, given the unwinding seen in near-the-money calls.

Meanwhile, the total open interest in the Put options improved by 451 contacts, with additions in 1.15 Put, 1.1550 Put, 1.16 Put and 1.1650 Put.

The improvement in the Put options OI, coupled with a drop in the Call options OI clearly indicates a bearish bias in the market.

1.16 Put option has the biggest build up of OI. Thus, the psychological level is likely to act as a strong support in the short-term.

Read - EUR/USD options: Unwinding of calls noted on a trend line break

Read: EUR/USD Options: Downside breach of the triangle pattern likely