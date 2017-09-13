EUR/USD Options: Sell on the rise?
Euro's rebound from the yesterday's low of 1.1926 could be a brief one if we consider the big jump in the open positions in the EUR/USD Oct expiry Put options.
Daily chart
- The rising trend line is intact, thus the technical outlook remains bullish.
- The spot currently trades at 1.1990 with Stochastic sloping downwards.
- Only an end of the day close below 1.1910 [Aug 2 high] would add credence to the topping pattern (Friday's bearish candle] and shall open doors for a drop to 1.1662 [Aug 17 low].
The options activity suggests investors are expecting and thus have hedged against a drop in the Euro below the critical support of 1.1910.
|Put Summary
|Total
|ITM
|OTM
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|51,680
|2,137
|3,159
|402
|48,521
|1,735
|Call Summary
|Total
|ITM
|OTM
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|40,331
|31
|18,552
|(333)
|21,779
|364
- On Tuesday, the open positions in the Put options jumped by 2137 contracts. In-The-Money [ITM] Puts added 402 contracts. Meanwhile, Calls added a meager 31 contracts. Point worth noting is the drop in the ITM Calls by 333 contracts.
- The bias is clearly bearish with maximum open positions in 1.21 Call and 1.17 Put.
- The shift in max open positions from 1.20 Call [Sep expiry] to 1.21 Call [Oct expiry] indicates the psychological level of 1.20 is no longer an important resistance and the bullish move will gather pace only above 1.21 handle.
- Coming to Put options, big build up is seen at 1.20, 1.19, 1.18 and 1.17 strikes. Clearly, investors have bought cheap insurance against a potential sell-off in the EUR/USD to 1.1662 levels.
View
Technical outlook remains bullish, although options data indicate scope for a drop below critical support of 1.1910. Caution is advised as upticks could be met with fresh offers. Only a break above 1.21 would signal continuation of the rally.
