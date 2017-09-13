EUR/USD Options: Sell on the rise?

Euro's rebound from the yesterday's low of 1.1926 could be a brief one if we consider the big jump in the open positions in the EUR/USD Oct expiry Put options.

Daily chart

The rising trend line is intact, thus the technical outlook remains bullish.

The spot currently trades at 1.1990 with Stochastic sloping downwards.

Only an end of the day close below 1.1910 [Aug 2 high] would add credence to the topping pattern (Friday's bearish candle] and shall open doors for a drop to 1.1662 [Aug 17 low].

The options activity suggests investors are expecting and thus have hedged against a drop in the Euro below the critical support of 1.1910.

Put Summary Total ITM OTM OI Chg OI Chg OI Chg 51,680 2,137 3,159

402 48,521

1,735

Call Summary Total ITM OTM OI Chg OI Chg OI Chg 40,331 31 18,552

(333) 21,779

364

On Tuesday, the open positions in the Put options jumped by 2137 contracts. In-The-Money [ITM] Puts added 402 contracts. Meanwhile, Calls added a meager 31 contracts. Point worth noting is the drop in the ITM Calls by 333 contracts.

The bias is clearly bearish with maximum open positions in 1.21 Call and 1.17 Put.

The shift in max open positions from 1.20 Call [Sep expiry] to 1.21 Call [Oct expiry] indicates the psychological level of 1.20 is no longer an important resistance and the bullish move will gather pace only above 1.21 handle.

Coming to Put options, big build up is seen at 1.20, 1.19, 1.18 and 1.17 strikes. Clearly, investors have bought cheap insurance against a potential sell-off in the EUR/USD to 1.1662 levels.

View

Technical outlook remains bullish, although options data indicate scope for a drop below critical support of 1.1910. Caution is advised as upticks could be met with fresh offers. Only a break above 1.21 would signal continuation of the rally.