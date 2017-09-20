EUR/USD Options: Open positions in Puts jump ahead of the Fed
The preliminary data for EUR/USD Oct expiry options published by the CME shows the investors have boosted bearish bets ahead of the FOMC rate decision.
|Put Summary
|Total
|ITM
|OTM
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|57,430
|1,831
|2,011
|21
|55,419
|1,810
|Call Summary
|Total
|ITM
|OTM
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|41,200
|131
|20,257
|27
|20,943
|104
- The open positions in the Puts increased by 1831 contracts on Tuesday. Out of the money (OTM) Puts added 1810 contracts.
- The open positions in the Calls added only 131 contracts to open positions.
Open Interest Change
Source: CME
- 1.1650 Put added 1393 contracts. These are likely to be fresh longs [cheap insurance] initiated as hedge against long spot positions.
Total Open Interest
Source: CME
- Max open positions are seen in 1.18 Put option and 1.20 Call option. A break below 1.18 would force the Put writers [sellers] to unwind their shorts, leading to a bigger drop in the EUR/USD spot.
View
Investors have hedged against a potential sell-off in the EUR/USD in case the Fed talks hawkish. The rise in open positions in the Put options [bearish bets] gels well with the overbought technical conditions as shown by the Stochastic and the RSI on the weekly chart below-
The weekly 200-MA, which is still sloping downwards could be put to test on hawkish Fed. The weekly 200-MA is stationed at 1.1730.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.