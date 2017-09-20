EUR/USD Options: Open positions in Puts jump ahead of the Fed

The preliminary data for EUR/USD Oct expiry options published by the CME shows the investors have boosted bearish bets ahead of the FOMC rate decision.

Put Summary Total ITM OTM OI Chg OI Chg OI Chg 57,430 1,831 2,011 21 55,419 1,810

Call Summary Total ITM OTM OI Chg OI Chg OI Chg 41,200 131 20,257 27 20,943 104

The open positions in the Puts increased by 1831 contracts on Tuesday. Out of the money (OTM) Puts added 1810 contracts.

The open positions in the Calls added only 131 contracts to open positions.

Open Interest Change

Source: CME

1.1650 Put added 1393 contracts. These are likely to be fresh longs [cheap insurance] initiated as hedge against long spot positions.

Total Open Interest

Source: CME

Max open positions are seen in 1.18 Put option and 1.20 Call option. A break below 1.18 would force the Put writers [sellers] to unwind their shorts, leading to a bigger drop in the EUR/USD spot.

View

Investors have hedged against a potential sell-off in the EUR/USD in case the Fed talks hawkish. The rise in open positions in the Put options [bearish bets] gels well with the overbought technical conditions as shown by the Stochastic and the RSI on the weekly chart below-

The weekly 200-MA, which is still sloping downwards could be put to test on hawkish Fed. The weekly 200-MA is stationed at 1.1730.