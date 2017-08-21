EUR/USD Options: Investors hedge against a potential spike
A look at the preliminary data published by the CME for EUR/USD Sep expiry options tells us the investors are see a risk of spike in the EUR/USD pair following repeated rebound from sub-1.1720 levels seen repeatedly over the last week.
Daily chart
- The sideways action continues… the descending triangle is intact.
- Last week saw a breach of the rising trend line, although it is hardly encouraging for the bears, given the sideways nature of the breach.
The Tables turned
- The CME data for Friday shows an improvement in the open interest [OI] in Call options, accompanied by the drop in the OI in the Put options.
- The OI activity clearly indicates the tables have turned… The investors are considering a risk of a spike in the pair.
- Moreover, Friday’s OI activity contradicts the three-day drop in the bullish bets seen last week.
OI in ITM calls rise
- OI in 1.1750 Call jumped by 181 contracts. Additions were also seen in 1.18 Call. Big jump in OTM call [1.1950 Strike] is seen as well.
- Meanwhile, the OI in 1.1750 Put, 1.15 Put and 1.1450 Put registered a drop.
View
Repeated failure to keep the pair below 1.1720 levels last week has forced investors to take hedge against a potential rally to the recent high of 1.1910.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.