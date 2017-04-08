EUR/USD Options: Investors fear rejection at monthly 50-MA
The preliminary options data published by the CME shows investors fear the downward sloping monthly 50-MA hurdle of 1.1871 would derail the stellar EUR/USD rally, and hence are boosting downside protection.
EUR/USD Aug expiry EUUU7 Open Interest Change: Current (Aug 3 - Prelim) vs. Aug 2
|Call Summary
|Total
|ITM
|OTM
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|49,414
|2,800
|29,483
|-55
|19,931
|2,855
|Put Summary
|Total
|ITM
|OTM
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|55,920
|3,115
|1,399
|651
|54,521
|2,464
- Maximum Put OI is seen at strike prices 1.11, 1.12 and 1.16, while the max Call OI is seen at strike prices 1.20, 1.1950 and 1.17. It indicates the investors remain bullish, but see 1.20 as a strong psychological hurdle. On the downside, major support levels are 1.16, 1.12 and 1.11.
- The spot has been struggling to break above the monthly 50-MA for the last two trading days. Plus, the pair is extremely overbought as per the daily and the weekly RSI.
- Thus, big additions seen in the deep OTM Calls - 1.21 and 1.2150 are likely to be sellers, while the jump in the AMT Put - 1.19 and OTM Puts - 1.1850 and 1.18 indicates the investors are preparing for a pull back in the spot.
- The jump in the ITM Put options and the unwinding seen in the ITM Call options only adds credence to the view that the spot is poised for a correction.
View: EUR/USD could test 1.20 on weak US wage growth data, but further gains are unlikely. The spot looks ripe for correction, although only a break below 1.16 would signal short-term trend reversal
