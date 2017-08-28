EUR/USD Options: Investors aren’t buying the bullish break

EUR/USD witnessed a bullish descending triangle breakout last week and jumped to a 31-month high of 1.1942 on Friday after Yellen remained silent on the rate hikes and balance sheet runoff.

Daily chart

Friday’s close above the August 2 high of 1.1910 only added credence to the bullish ascending triangle breakout and has opened doors for a break above the psychological level of 1.20.

The technicals might have revived the bull market, however, the investors are sceptical… this is evident from the preliminary data for EUR/USD September expiry options published by the CME, which shows a big jump in the open interest [OI] in Put options on Friday.

Put Summary Total ITM OTM OI Chg OI Chg OI Chg 68,011 1,292 1,978 451 66,033 841

Call Summary Total ITM OTM OI Chg OI Chg OI Chg 61,357 -46 33,242 -100 28,115 54

The Put options added 1292 contracts to OI. What’s interesting is the fact that the OI in Call options dropped despite the bullish technical breakout in the EUR/USD pair.

1.17 Put added 910 contracts and 1.18 Put added 560 contracts.

