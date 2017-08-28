EUR/USD Options: Investors aren’t buying the bullish break
EUR/USD witnessed a bullish descending triangle breakout last week and jumped to a 31-month high of 1.1942 on Friday after Yellen remained silent on the rate hikes and balance sheet runoff.
Daily chart
Friday’s close above the August 2 high of 1.1910 only added credence to the bullish ascending triangle breakout and has opened doors for a break above the psychological level of 1.20.
The technicals might have revived the bull market, however, the investors are sceptical… this is evident from the preliminary data for EUR/USD September expiry options published by the CME, which shows a big jump in the open interest [OI] in Put options on Friday.
|Put Summary
|Total
|ITM
|OTM
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|68,011
|1,292
|1,978
|451
|66,033
|841
|Call Summary
|Total
|ITM
|OTM
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|61,357
|-46
|33,242
|-100
|28,115
|54
- The Put options added 1292 contracts to OI. What’s interesting is the fact that the OI in Call options dropped despite the bullish technical breakout in the EUR/USD pair.
- 1.17 Put added 910 contracts and 1.18 Put added 560 contracts.
View
- This is the time to be cautiously bullish on the pair.
- A break above 1.20 would not only run through stops in the positional shorts on the spot, but would also force call writers to unwind their position, leading to a quick fire rally to 1.21 handle.
- On the lower side, 1.19 and 1.16 are the key levels to watch out for. This is because-
- 1.19 Call has the highest OI buildup. A failure to hold above the psychological figure could see traders unwind their long call positions, thus yielding a pull back to 10-DMA level of 1.18.
- 1.16 Put has the higher OI buildup. Hence, on a larger scheme of things, the psychological level is likely to offer strong support to the pair.
