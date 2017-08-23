EUR/USD Options: ‘Fakeout’ is Fake as demand for bullish bets spikes ahead of Draghi speech
Daily chart
Monday’s bullish descending triangle breakout in the EUR/USD was short lived as the spot fell back to 1.1745 levels yesterday. The spot closed back inside the descending triangle, which in technical parlance means the breakout was ‘fake’.
However, the preliminary data for EUR/USD Sep expiry options published by the CME shows the ‘fakeout is fake’. The demand for bullish bets jumped on Tuesday.
Open Interest in Call options jumps
|Call Summary
|Total
|ITM
|OTM
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|61,135
|1,803
|25,787
|-34
|35,348
|1,837
- The open interest [OI] in the Calls improved by 1803 contracts, while the OI in the Puts jumped by a meagre 45 contracts.
- What’s more important is the fact that the OI in 1.18 Call [near-the-money] jumped by 1085 contracts. These are more likely to be bullish bets [long positions].
- 1.1850 Call and 1.21 Call also witnessed an improvement in the OI.
- On the downside, 1.16 Put has the highest cumulative OI, which makes it a key to watch out for as a break lower would trigger unwinding of the short Put positions.
ECB President Draghi 8:25 BST. It is being reported that Draghi may hint at taper. No wonder, investors have boosted the bullish bets as shown by options data. However, if Drgahi disappoints, unwinding of long call positions could gather pace, leading to a bigger drop in the spot.
