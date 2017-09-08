EUR/USD options: Extreme bullish sentiment?

The EUR/USD dropped to an intraday low of 1.1715 on Tuesday before ending the day on a weaker note at 1.1759. In the process, the spot left a lower high formation as can be seen on the daily chart. The pair remains on the back foot in early Europe around 1.1740, after having clocked a low of 1.1719 in Asia.

Daily chart

The chart above also shows a confluence of rising trend lines around 1.1680 levels.

Options: 1.19 Call adds 1331 contracts

Source: CME

The options data published by the CME data shows the 1.19 Call option added 1331 contracts yesterday, despite the drop to 1.1715; the lowest level since July 28.

Additions were also seen in 1.20 Call, 1.2450 Call and 1.2550 Call.

Is the market overtly bullish on EUR?

The total open interest [OI] in the Call options jumped by 3152 contracts yesterday, while the OI in the Put options increased by 555 contracts. The ratio of change in the OI in the Put options and Call options is 0.17.

If we take the above ratio [OI change PCR} in consideration, the sentiment looks extremely bearish.

The big jump in the OI in the 1.19 Call could also be due to investors hedging against the long spot positions.