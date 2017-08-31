EUR/USD Options: Drop to 1.17 likely
EUR/USD confirmed the bearish Doji reversal on Wednesday. The currency pair also closed below the support offered by the trend line sloping upwards from the June 23 low and July 13 low. The pull back was expected as discussed yesterday. On a lager scheme of things, doors remain open for 1.24, although the options activity seen yesterday signals potential for a drop to 1.17 handle.
Daily chart
Also worth noting - Yesterday’s close was below the Aug 2 high of 1.1910. The technicals clearly have turned in favor of the bears. The spot currently trades around 1.1890.
The preliminary data for the EUR/USD September expiry options shows the pullback could be extended to 1.17 handle.
Source: CME
- The open positions in the Put options rose by 2036 contracts. The additions were seen in the out-of-the-money Puts as the in-the-money Puts shed 124 contracts. Meanwhile, the open positions in Calls fell by 137 contracts.
- 1.20 Call and 1.16 Put have maximum open interest [OI].
- On Wednesday, maximum open positions were added in 1.17 Put.
View
Max additions in the 1.17 Put, coupled with a drop in the open positions in Calls and a big jump in the open positions in the Puts in the wake of a bearish Doji reversal indicate the pullback could be extended to 1.17 handle, although on a broader level, 1.16 is a big support to watch out for. On the higher side, 1.20 still carries highest OI and is likely to offer strong support.
