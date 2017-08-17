EUR/USD Options: Downside breach of the triangle pattern likely

The dovish Fed minutes pushed the EUR/USD pair briefly above the rising trend line resistance in the late NY session yesterday. However, the uptick was met with fresh offers in early European session today.

The spot failed the trend line hurdle today and currently trades 0.27% lower on the day around 1.1725 levels.

Daily Chart

The chart above also shows a descending triangle formation, which could be breached to the downside if we take into account the preliminary data for the EUR/USD Sep expiry options activity published by the CME.

EUR/USD could drop to 1.16