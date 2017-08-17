EUR/USD Options: Downside breach of the triangle pattern likely
The dovish Fed minutes pushed the EUR/USD pair briefly above the rising trend line resistance in the late NY session yesterday. However, the uptick was met with fresh offers in early European session today.
The spot failed the trend line hurdle today and currently trades 0.27% lower on the day around 1.1725 levels.
Daily Chart
The chart above also shows a descending triangle formation, which could be breached to the downside if we take into account the preliminary data for the EUR/USD Sep expiry options activity published by the CME.
EUR/USD could drop to 1.16
- The open interest [OI] in Call options witnessed unwinding of 527 contracts yesterday, while the Puts added 760 contracts to the OI. Similar activity was seen on Tuesday.
- 1.17 Put shed 733 contracts, while 1.16 Put added 1285 contracts. This indicates the investors now see scope for a drop to 1.16 handle.
- Note that the max OI accumulation is seen in 1.16 Put [5046 contracts]. Thus, a break lower could yield a sharp sell-off as the Put writers would be forced to unwind their positions.
