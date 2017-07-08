EUR/USD Options: Does OI PCR point to overbought market?
EUR/USD selling interest ran out of stream below the upward sloping 4-hour 50-MA on Friday, but the subsequent recovery has been anything but encouraging. The currency pair is struggling to extend gains above the 1.18 handle.
Source: CME
The options activity data published by the CME show the open interest [OI] in the call options, improved by 2096 contracts and the OI in the put options jumped by 1477 contracts. The ratio of change in the Put-Call OI [open interest Put-Call ratio [PCR]] is 0.70.
The PCR is usually headed in the wrong direction. In the overbought markets, the number of calls will be high [as everyone expects the market to rally more].
This goes well with the fact that the EUR/USD is extremely overbought.
Highest OI accumulation is seen in 1.17 Put
On Friday, 1.16 Put had the highest accumulation along with 1.11 strike. However, the investors have switched out of 1.16 Put on Monday, which is evident from the fact the fact that the OI accumulation is now highest in 1.17 Put.
Strong support at 1.1637
1.17 put is trading at 0.0063. Thus, put writers would be forced to unwind their positions if the underlying breaks below 1.1637.
EUR/USD view
Caution is advised as PCR tens to be a contrarian indicator. A big jump in the OI in the call options at/near the market top could a sign of reversal.
