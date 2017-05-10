EUR/USD Options: Bearish exhaustion?

As discussed yesterday, the open positions in the put options witnessed a massive jump in three days to Tuesday. However, EUR's resilience to Spanish political uncertainty is forcing investors to reconsider their bearish view on the EUR/USD pair.

The CME data for the EUR/USD Oct expiry options shows the open interest in Put options dropped on Wednesday.

Put Summary Total ITM OTM OI Chg OI Chg OI Chg 64,018 -389 15,300 -470 48,718 81

Call Summary Total ITM OTM OI Chg OI Chg OI Chg 45,783 481 11,668 355 34,115 126

The open interest in In the money [ITM] Puts dropped by 470 contracts. ITM Puts (or calls have a delta of more than 0.50 and are less exposed to theta decay (time value erosion]. Thus, holding ITM puts is less risky unless investors fear a sudden trend reversal.

The drop in the open interest in ITM Puts suggests the EUR/USD could be setting up for a rebound.

Furthermore, the out of the money [OTM] Puts witnessed an addition of 81 contracts, which is a miniscule number when compared to the unwinding seen in ITM Puts. Thus, the argument that investors may have switched to cheaper OTM Puts does not hold ground.

Meanwhile, the open positions in Call options, improved by 481 contracts.

The options data indicates diminishing bearish sentiment, although caution is still advised as on the technical charts, the EUR/USD pair is struggling to gain altitude above 1.1780 levels.