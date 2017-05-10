EUR/USD Options: Bearish exhaustion?
As discussed yesterday, the open positions in the put options witnessed a massive jump in three days to Tuesday. However, EUR's resilience to Spanish political uncertainty is forcing investors to reconsider their bearish view on the EUR/USD pair.
The CME data for the EUR/USD Oct expiry options shows the open interest in Put options dropped on Wednesday.
|Put Summary
|Total
|ITM
|OTM
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|64,018
|-389
|15,300
|-470
|48,718
|81
|Call Summary
|Total
|ITM
|OTM
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|45,783
|481
|11,668
|355
|34,115
|126
- The open interest in In the money [ITM] Puts dropped by 470 contracts. ITM Puts (or calls have a delta of more than 0.50 and are less exposed to theta decay (time value erosion]. Thus, holding ITM puts is less risky unless investors fear a sudden trend reversal.
- The drop in the open interest in ITM Puts suggests the EUR/USD could be setting up for a rebound.
- Furthermore, the out of the money [OTM] Puts witnessed an addition of 81 contracts, which is a miniscule number when compared to the unwinding seen in ITM Puts. Thus, the argument that investors may have switched to cheaper OTM Puts does not hold ground.
- Meanwhile, the open positions in Call options, improved by 481 contracts.
The options data indicates diminishing bearish sentiment, although caution is still advised as on the technical charts, the EUR/USD pair is struggling to gain altitude above 1.1780 levels.
