EUR/USD Options Analysis: Investors hedge against potential rally in EUR

The common currency is on the front foot this Thursday morning ahead of the ECB rate decision. The EUR/USD currently trades 0.40% higher on the day around 1.1940.

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi has said a discussion of quantitative easing will happen in the autumn. However, markets feel Draghi is unlikely to make any announcement regarding its stimulus program today.

Draghi’s silence on the QE program could yield a rally in the common currency as explained here. The EUR/USD options data published by the CME indicates the investors have hedged against the risk of EUR rally.

Open positions in Calls rise in Sep 8 expiry options and Sep 15 expiry options [weeklies]

Source: CME

Sep 15 expiry [weeklies}: The open positions in the Calls jumped by 919 contracts yesterday, while the open positions in the Puts increased by 486 contracts. The out-of-the-money Calls added 907 contracts.

Sep 8 expiry options: The open positions in the Calls jumped by 2588 contracts yesterday, out of which 2324 contracts were added in the out-of-the money Calls. Meanwhile, Put options added 1219 contracts.

The big jump in the open positions in the short-term Call options clearly indicates the bullish bias. Moreover, out-of-the-money options are usually very cheap when the expiry is close as is the case in the Sep 8 expiry options and the weeklies.

Max open positions

Max open positions in Sep 15 expiry options [weeklies] are seen in 1.21 Call, 1.2150 Call and 1.19 Put, 1.18 Put.

Max open positions in Sep 8 expiry options are seen in 1.20 Call and 1.16 Call.

Weekly 25-delta risk reversals turn positive ahead of the ECB

25-delta risk reversals show the difference in volatility between puts and calls on the most liquid out-of-the-money (OTM) options. A positive figure indicates the Call options on the underlying forex spot are more expensive [more in demand] as compared to the Put options.

The weekly 25-delta risk reversal gauge turned positive on Tuesday and rose to 0.15 yesterday. This adds credence to the short-term bullish bias suggested by the open interest activity above.

View

The options market suggests that the investors are positioned for a potential spike in the EUR in case Draghi offers no clues regarding the QE program and refrains from jawboning the EUR.

On the higher side, the key levels to watch out for are- 1.20, 1.21, 1.2150. On the downside, 1.16 Put is a big support. A violation there would not only signal bearish trend reversal would also yield a bigger sell-off as Put writers [sellers] would start unwinding their positions.