The US economy is expected to create +0.180 million new jobs in April. This is lower than the previous values (+0.236 million in March, +0.311 million in February, +0.517 million in January), which, theoretically, could put pressure on the dollar. On the other hand, according to economists' calculations, the US economy needs to create up to 150,000 new jobs per month (outside the agricultural sector) in order to maintain stability in the labor market, and the figure of +179,000 new jobs exceeds the necessary minimum. At the same time, unemployment remains at the minimum pre-pandemic levels of 3.5%, and the average hourly wage continues to grow. In general, the indicators can be called positive. However, the market reaction to them can be unpredictable, as previous monthly reports may be revised frequently.

Meanwhile, the dollar's main competitor on the currency market euro failed to take advantage of the results of the ECB meeting, which ended on Thursday, at which key rates were raised by 0.25%, as expected by the market. During a press conference, the head of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, confirmed that the bank's management is not going to pause the tightening of policy. However, the euro fell on Thursday, including in major cross-pairs.

Today EUR/USD slightly increased in price. Thus, at the time of publication of this article, the pair was trading near 1.1025, 12 points above the closing price of yesterday's trading day.

The pair remains in the range limited by the key levels, support 1.0970 and resistance 1.1090, still maintaining positive momentum. However, for the final break into the long-term bull market zone, the pair needs a confirmed break of 1.1090.

Support levels: 1.1016, 1.1000, 1.0970, 1.0931, 1.0900, 1.0880, 1.0800, 1.0690, 1.0675, 1.0660, 1.0600, 1.0520.

Resistance levels: 1.1090, 1.1125, 1.1200, 1.1300, 1.1400, 1.1500, 1.1600.